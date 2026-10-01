NW man gets life sentence for murder of 2-year-old step-grandson while high on crystal meth

Fouche assaulted the defenceless step-grandson while high on crystal methamphetamine on 15 May 2025, causing about 20 blunt-force injuries.

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A North West man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for brutally murdering his defenceless two-year-old step-grandson after repeatedly assaulting the toddler while high on crystal methamphetamine.

The Stilfontein Regional Court handed Carel Fouche, 33, a life sentence for the murder of his two-year-old step-grandson.

Fouche gets life for murder of two-year-old step-grandson

Fouche has a history of substance dependency, and on 15 May 2025, he was smoking crystal methamphetamine with the victim’s grandmother, with whom he was in a relationship.

The court heard that the toddler was asleep while the duo was doing drugs, but he woke up and started crying during the night.

“Fouche became angry, woke him and assaulted him. The following morning, Fouche approached neighbours for help and allegedly pretended not to know what had happened to the child,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lindiwe Mabasa said.

The neighbours called emergency services, who declared the child dead at the scene. The toddler’s death was reported to the police, with officers subsequently arresting Fouche.

About 20 blunt-force injuries

Mabasa said that the prosecution, led by Advocate Ntebaleng Mabale, presented evidence showing the severity of the assault and the approximately 20 injuries that the child sustained.

“The doctor who examined the child’s body testified that he had suffered blunt-force injuries consistent with repeated blows from an object,” she said.

“Some injuries were also consistent with an adult striking him with open hands or punching him with fists.”

Mabale also presented a report from a probation officer, who concluded that Fouche was not a suitable candidate for rehabilitation and posed a danger to him and society.

Meanwhile, the defence submitted that the accused has been raised by his grandparents under difficult circumstances after his parents allegedly abandoned him.

According to the defence, Fouche left school in Grade 8 and he later became involved with gang members because of peer pressure.

They added that the accused was cooperating with the state by pleading guilty.

Previous convictions for violent offences

The state rejected the defence’s submissions, stating that Fouche was not a first-time offender and he had previous convictions dating back to 2011, including for violent offences.

He was previously sentenced to four years’ imprisonment for housebreaking and was due to complete his parole period in 2027.

The state argued that Fouche’s previous convictions didn’t deter him from murdering the toddler.

“In aggravation of sentence, the state emphasised the seriousness and brutality of the murder, noting that Fouche had killed a defenceless child entrusted to his care and protection,” Mabasa said.

“It argued that the continued assault, including the use of an object, demonstrated the cruelty of the attack.”

Victim’s mother and grandmother describe grief and trauma

The prosecution also presented victim impact statements from the child’s mother and grandmother, describing the family’s grief and psychological trauma.

According to the grandmother, she suffered financial and emotional effects from the incident, including damage to her home by community members who believed she had been involved in her grandson’s death.

She described the distress of being labelled uncaring and negligent towards her grandchild.

The court sentenced Fouche to life imprisonment for murder in terms of section 51(1) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act 105 of 1997. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

North West Director of Public Prosecutions Dr Rachel Makhari welcomed the sentence, commending Investigating Officer Thekisa Masoane for diligently compiling the evidence and ensuring the matter was handled with the seriousness it deserved.

She also commended Advocate Mabale for his diligence in prosecuting the case and securing justice for the child and his family.

“The NPA reiterates that the right to life is fundamental. It remains committed to prosecuting murder and other serious offences, particularly cases of domestic and family violence in which victims are abused by those entrusted with their care and protection,” Mabasa said.