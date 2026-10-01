Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Man who repeatedly raped his teen sister jailed for life

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

1 October 2026

04:55 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The court heard that the rapes continued over time, eventually resulting in the complainant's pregnancy and the birth of a child.

Man who repeatedly raped his teen sister jailed for life

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the life sentence handed down by the Mtubatuba Regional Court against a 28‑year‑old man convicted of repeatedly raping his biological sister. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the life sentence handed down by the Mtubatuba Regional Court against a 28‑year‑old man convicted of repeatedly raping his biological sister when she was just 13 years old.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson Kara said the ruling reflects the justice system’s determination to protect children from sexual violence.

“The accused abused a position of trust and authority and exploited the vulnerability of a child for his own gratification. The sentence underscores our commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of gender‑based violence and sexual offences are held accountable,” she said.

Evidence

Evidence before the court on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, revealed that the complainant was sleeping on the floor in the same bedroom as the accused when he forced her onto his bed and raped her, threatening to assault her if she resisted.

He later warned her not to disclose the abuse. The court heard that the rapes continued over time, eventually resulting in the complainant’s pregnancy and the birth of a child.

Intervention

Ramkisson Kara said the offences came to light when the complainant confided in a teacher, prompting social workers to intervene and police to arrest the accused.

“Prosecutor Phumlani Thembalethu Khoza led the State’s case, presenting medical evidence, a J88 report, and DNA results linking the accused to the crime.

“Khoza also submitted a Victim Impact Statement, facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Sithembile Cebekhulu, in which the complainant described how her brother’s actions had betrayed her trust and robbed her of her childhood,” Ramkisson Kara said.

Sentence

In addition to the life sentence, the court declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be entered into the National Child Protection Register.

Ramkisson Kara said the NPA trusts that sentences of this nature will deter others.

RELATED ARTICLES

“Children are among the most vulnerable members of society and deserve the highest level of protection from all forms of abuse and exploitation,” she added.

Read more on these topics

children Crime and Courts Gender-based Violence (GBV) KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Rape
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Madlanga commission halts sitting as ‘Cat’ Matlala subpoena row sparks delay
South Africa US ambassador Bozell démarched again as Pretoria-Washington tensions escalate
News Taxi boss Oupa ‘King of the Sky’ Sindane in spotlight as Madlanga commission probes police escorts and criminal links
News Madlanga commission to lay criminal charges against Feroz Khan over non-attendance [VIDEO]
News Mass shootings: Weekend bloodshed leaves questions about police intelligence

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News