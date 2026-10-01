Man who repeatedly raped his teen sister jailed for life

The court heard that the rapes continued over time, eventually resulting in the complainant's pregnancy and the birth of a child.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed the life sentence handed down by the Mtubatuba Regional Court against a 28‑year‑old man convicted of repeatedly raping his biological sister when she was just 13 years old.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson Kara said the ruling reflects the justice system’s determination to protect children from sexual violence.

“The accused abused a position of trust and authority and exploited the vulnerability of a child for his own gratification. The sentence underscores our commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of gender‑based violence and sexual offences are held accountable,” she said.

Evidence

Evidence before the court on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, revealed that the complainant was sleeping on the floor in the same bedroom as the accused when he forced her onto his bed and raped her, threatening to assault her if she resisted.

He later warned her not to disclose the abuse. The court heard that the rapes continued over time, eventually resulting in the complainant’s pregnancy and the birth of a child.

Intervention

Ramkisson Kara said the offences came to light when the complainant confided in a teacher, prompting social workers to intervene and police to arrest the accused.

“Prosecutor Phumlani Thembalethu Khoza led the State’s case, presenting medical evidence, a J88 report, and DNA results linking the accused to the crime.

“Khoza also submitted a Victim Impact Statement, facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Sithembile Cebekhulu, in which the complainant described how her brother’s actions had betrayed her trust and robbed her of her childhood,” Ramkisson Kara said.

Sentence

In addition to the life sentence, the court declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be entered into the National Child Protection Register.

Ramkisson Kara said the NPA trusts that sentences of this nature will deter others.

“Children are among the most vulnerable members of society and deserve the highest level of protection from all forms of abuse and exploitation,” she added.