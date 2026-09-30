R500 to swap your photo with a foreigner: Woman nabbed in home affairs passport corruption scheme

The arrest stems from a long‑running investigation into fraudulent passport applications involving corrupt Home Affairs officials.

A 46‑year‑old woman is expected to appear in the Protea Glen Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday following her arrest in Gauteng.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the arrest stems from a long‑running investigation into fraudulent passport applications involving corrupt Home Affairs officials and vulnerable South African citizens.

Paired with foreign nationals

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said a preliminary investigation confirmed that officials from DHA and vulnerable South Africans were recruited, then paired with foreign nationals.

“They photo‑swopped and left personal details to legitimise the document. The DHA officials were paid between R10 000 and R15 000 per application, South Africans were paid R500, while foreign nationals were charged between R50 000 and R100 000.”

The probe, dubbed Project Humulani, was registered on 12 April 2022 and covered cases in Krugersdorp, Kliptown, Fairlands, and Tubatse, as well as an enquiry in Germiston.

Results

Mogale said the project has already yielded significant results.

“For two cases, Krugersdorp and Fairlands, the alleged kingpin was successfully traced, arrested, convicted and sentenced to 14 years’ direct imprisonment. During the project, three Toyota Fortuner SUVs were seized, and several hundred passports were blocked and cancelled,” Mogale confirmed.

The suspect arrested on Tuesday will face charges of fraud, racketeering, corruption, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Collaboration

Mogale emphasised that the takedown resulted from close collaboration between the Gauteng Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, the Department of Home Affairs Anti‑Corruption Unit, the National Prosecuting Authority, and its Asset Forfeiture Unit.

“This case demonstrates the effectiveness of multi‑agency collaboration in dismantling organised crime networks that exploit our immigration systems,” Mogale said.

Investigations are continuing.