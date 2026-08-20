Mapisa‑Nqakula fights to ditch R4.5m bribery charges

The State closed its case earlier this month after presenting evidence for two weeks.

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will ask the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to dismiss the corruption and money-laundering charges against her.

Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to return to court on Thursday, 20 August 2026, in the corruption and money-laundering trial.

The State closed its case earlier this month after presenting evidence for two weeks. The defence is expected to present its case in the matter.

Charges

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and money laundering, with the state alleging that she solicited R4.55 million in bribes from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between December 2016 and July 2019.

During proceedings last week, Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal representative, Siyabulela Mapoma SC, told the court that the defence intended to bring a Section 174 application for discharge.

Discharge

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the defence requested the full transcripts of the evidence heard during the trial to prepare the application.

“The accused placed it on record in court that she will be filing for a discharge in the matter. The state has closed its case, and it will await the heads of argument from the accused in order to draft a reply,” Mamothame said.

If upheld, the application would result in Mapisa‑Nqakula being discharged at the close of the State’s case, sparing her from mounting a defence or taking the witness stand.

But if the bid fails, the trial will press ahead, with the defence expected to call witnesses and Mapisa‑Nqakula herself potentially testifying under cross‑examination.

Offences

Mapisa‑Nqakula’s alleged offences date back to her tenure as minister of defence and military veterans, a position she held from June 2012 until August 2021.

The case was initiated after United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader and current Deputy Defence Minister Bantu Holomisa filed a criminal complaint.

Following her arrest in April 2024, Mapisa-Nqakula stepped down from her role in Parliament.