Mapisa-Nqakula’s wig testimony turns graft claims into fashion talk

The former defence minister's testimony shifted briefly from corruption claims to her personal hairstyle preferences.

We won’t pass judgment on former defence minister and National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is fighting to stay out of prison on charges that she was taking backhanders during her time as the political head of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

Also, well aware of the constraints of commenting on legal procedures – and the risks of being brought up on contempt of court charges ourselves – we do, however, commend the former minister for providing the nation with such entertainment as she sought to explain her taste – or not – for wigs.

She’s more of a braids woman, she told the court.

A state witness said “wig” was a code word for bribe and, indeed, there was a R300 000 splodge of wonga alongside the wig in a bag allegedly slipped to Mapisa-Nqakula.

In return, allegedly, the state witnesses company scored cushy deals with the SANDF.

The former minister was asked by the prosecutor: “What was so special about that wig?”

“My interest in that wig was that it’s light and a bob cut,” she explained.

It was a bit sad, though, that serious accusations – R4.5 million is what she allegedly took – ended up being reduced to a fashion discussion…