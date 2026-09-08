[WATCH] ‘We’re not buying votes,’ ANC’s Mantashe says, after RDP housing backlash

Mantashe mounted a robust defence of the party's 32 years in government, insisting that its social policies, are about "servicing society."

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has defended his remarks and rejected assertions that his comments on RDP housing and the child support grant amount to vote-buying or emotional blackmail.

Mantashe made the remarks during a door-to-door campaign in Freedom Park over the weekend. arguing that voters should acknowledge and thank the ruling party for these interventions.

The chairperson rejected criticism that the comments amounted to vote-buying or emotional blackmail, saying the ANC is “servicing society’ rather than buying votes.

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A video of the incident was posted on social media, drawing widespread criticism from users.

Defending ANC

Mantashe mounted a robust defence of the party’s 32 years in government, insisting that its social policies, from grants to housing and education, are about “servicing society” rather than buying votes.

“We equalised social grants for everybody, irrespective of colour, and that is an ANC policy,” Mantashe told Newzroom Afrika.

“If another party takes over, it may decide to increase that grant or do away with it. But our responsibility is to serve society.”

ANC’s successes

He pointed to the ANC’s record of introducing child support grants, free schooling, and housing schemes as evidence of transformation.

“We gave these because we were fighting malnutrition. We granted child support grants. We introduced free education – government pays the fees. We put policies in place to equalise social class for everybody,” he said.

Vote buying

Critics have accused Mantashe of emotional blackmail after he told voters to appreciate what the ANC has delivered.

He rejected the charge.

“There’s no vote buying. When that old lady asked me what she would get, I explained on the spot – we are not buying votes, we are servicing society.”

Mantashe argued that achievements are often overlooked.

“If you get an asset from the government worth R250,000 and you stay in it, then come out and say nothing is happening, it means you don’t appreciate that this government has given you that asset,” he said.

He also highlighted education gains through NSFAS and bursary schemes.

“In homes of red‑blanketed people, all of a sudden, we have graduates. Those kids must appreciate that progress, then raise criticism,” Mantashe said.

‘Stealing’

Responding to comparisons with late ANC stalwart Meshack Radebe’s 2014 remarks that grants recipients voting for opposition was “tantamount to stealing,”

Mantashe drew a distinction.

“What is different is that I clarify we are not buying votes. Freedom of choice is open to everybody. We will continue implementing policy until a new party takes over,” he said.

The ANC is on the campaign trail in various parts of the country ahead of the 4 November local government elections.