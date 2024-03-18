Joshlin Smith: Who is ‘Renz’, the fourth accused in disappearance case of Saldanha girl? [Watch]

In the latest development in the Joshlin Smith case, a friend of the girl's mother was also charged with trafficking and kidnapping.

Lourencia ‘Renz’ Lombaard, left, appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 March 2024. Kelly Smith, the mother of the missing Saldanha girl, Joshlin, pictured top right, and her boyfriend, Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis. Photos: Screengrab via X/ @NewzroomAfrika and Facebook/ Gaytom McKanzie and Mayor Andre Truter

Middelpos resident Lourencia “Renz” Lombaard has taken the place of alleged sangoma Phumza Sigaqa as the fourth accused in the disappearance case of little Joshlin Smith.

Dressed in a powder-pink long sleeve top, a nervous Lombaard made a brief appearance on Monday at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court where she was charged with human trafficking and kidnapping.

Joshlin Smith case: Fourth accused confessed

The mother of four was arrested on Friday by police detectives. According to State prosecutor Jacques van Zyl, she has made a confession before her arrest.

Lombaard indicated that she wanted to apply for legal representation. She also requested a translator.

Her case has been postponed to 25 March for bail information, and she will remain in custody.

[WATCH] Fourth suspect, Loretta Lombard, arrested in connection with the disappearance of Joshlin Smith, makes her first appearance in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/yGcBeXGxwx — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) March 18, 2024

Renz promises to ‘speak the truth’…

On leaving court, she was confronted by a handful Middelpos residents who implored her to “speak the truth”.

Renz simply replied: “I will”.

ALSO READ: WATCH: A quarter button and ‘sakkie’ tik while Joslin Smith vanished into the night

Mother of Joshlin one of three others charged

This Tuesday will mark a month since Joshlin, the six-year-old girl with the striking green eyes, has mysteriously vanished from the Middelpos informal settlement, in Diazville, Saldanha Bay, on 19 February.

The four suspects in the Joslin Smith disappearance case appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 7 March 2024. They are, from left, Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith and Phumza Sigaqa. Sigaqa has since had charges against her dropped due to lack of evidence. Photo: Twitter @SAPoliceService

The 32-year-old Renz is said be a friend and neighbour of Joshlin’s mother, Raquel “Kelly Smith” who has also been charged alongside her boyfriend, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis and another friend of the couple, Steveno van Rhyn, with human trafficking and kidnapping two weeks ago.

Senior advocate Aradhana Heeramun, who appeared for the State, alleged last week that Kelly instructed Appollis and Van Rhyn to sell Joslin to another Middelpos man for R20 000 for muti.

The two men apparently made this confession after a marathon 36-hour interrogation at Saldanha Police Station.

Last week Wednesday, the three accused withdrew their bail bids while the criminal charges against the then fourth accused, Sigaqa, were withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

The trio is set to appear again in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 13 May. Kelly and Renz are being remanded in custody at Cape town’s notorious Pollsmoor Prison and Appollis and Van Rhyn at Malmesbury Correctional Services.

ALSO READ: Joslin Smith: Husband of alleged sangoma claims cops ‘tortured’ her in front of kids

Watch: ‘Joshlin last seen with Renz’

Not too long after Joshlin went missing, Van Rhyn told Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie in a TikTok interview before his arrest that he smoked some Mandrax with Appollis and a woman – whom he identified as Renz – before Kelly returned from work.

“We smoked a quarter button. Renz got up and asked Joslin to check if her other child was still sleeping in another hokkie. She left and then both of them were never seen after that.”

ALSO READ: Joshlin Smith: Court chaos, Pollsmoor fisticuffs, new leads and claims of two more suspects

Renz one of ‘two more suspects’

Last week, Saldanha Bay ward councillor Vernon Vraagom, who has been tirelessly searching for the missing girl alongside scores of other residents, told IOL that the community feels the police aren’t “keeping them updated”.

“We feel they should inform us about what happened to Joshlin and what the way forward is,” Vraagom said.

There are two [suspects] in protective custody and the community feels that they should be questioned.

It is now safe to assume that Renz was one of the two suspects who were being questioned by police.

More arrests possible

On Sunday, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie told the media that “police have not ruled out the possibility of more suspects being arrested as the investigation progresses”.

The extensive search operation for Joshlin is still ongoing, with a reward of R250 000 offered for any information that could assist the police in locating the missing girl.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Diazville Primary School pupil can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111, or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

The Citizen had been using the missing girl’s first name Joslin, but has now switched to Joshlin, as it appears on the charge sheet.

NOW READ: Muti murders in SA: Has Joslin Smith fallen prey to ‘occult economy’?