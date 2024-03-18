Joshlin Smith: Police arrest another woman in connection with her disappearance

There is still no sign of Joshlin Smith after she disappeared from Saldanha Bay in while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

Joshlin Smith went missing in Middelpos, Diazville, near Saldanha. Photo via X/ @Am_Blujay

Western Cape police have arrested another suspect in connection with the disappearance of 6-year-old Joshlin Smith.

This brings the number of people who have been arrested in connection with the little girl’s disappearance to five.

The 32-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the woman was arrested on Friday, News24 reported.

“She faces charges related to human trafficking and kidnapping,” Pojie said.

Pojie added that, while another person had been arrested, “police have not ruled out the possibility of more suspects being arrested as the investigation progresses”

Four people already made their second appearance in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court last week.

Joshlin’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Phumza Sigaqa are facing charges of trafficking of a person and kidnapping.

The state informed the court during proceedings that the accused had abandoned their bid for bail.

Sangoma

The prosecutor also confirmed that the state would withdraw charges against Sigaqa, who is suspected of being a sangoma.

Sigaqa, who recounted the fear and embarrassment she felt after being arrested, has since gone into hiding.

Sigaqa said she had to go into hiding because the community now thinks of her as the sangoma who was involved in the trafficking of Joshlin.

The case was postponed to 13 May for further investigation and for cellphone data to be obtained.

Disappearance

There is still no sign of Smith, almost a month after she disappeared from Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

Her clothes, allegedly stained with blood, were discovered in an open field during random searches conducted late over the weekend.

The items were sent to a forensic laboratory for DNA analysis.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

