Mkhwebane files leave to appeal application to be reinstated as Public Protector

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not backing down as she seeks to be reinstated to her office.

Mkhwebane had successfully challenged her suspension before the Western Cape High Court reversed its own judgment, which declared President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend the Public Protector invalid and unlawful, on Tuesday.

The High Court then referred the matter to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for confirmation.

Leave to appeal

Mkhwebane, however, has since filed an urgent notice of application for leave to appeal with the Western Cape High Court.

“The applicant intends to apply to this Honourable Court as soon as possible or as soon as the matter may be enrolled by the Registrar, for a leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal [SCA] against the whole of the judgment and order of the full court handed down on 11 October 2022,” her court papers reads.

The Public Protector, Adv Mkhwebane is challenging the Western Cape High Court decision of yesterday 11 Oct 22.

Why is the Court reneging on its own decision???#Ziyakhala pic.twitter.com/S5lOiQvvZk— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) October 12, 2022

This is a developing story