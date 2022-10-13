Daily news update: Mkhwebane files appeal, US embassy security alert and 21 ‘illegal miners’ in custody

Citizen Reporter

The US embassy in South Africa has issued a security alert to US citizens planning to visit the Kruger National Park.

This follows the murder of German tourist Joerg Schnarr on Numbi road, outside the Kruger National Park, last week.

“Due to an increase in crime”, the US embassy has urged tourists to avoid Numbi Gate and instead use either the Paul Kruger or Phabeni gates when entering and leaving the park.

“Please remember to be situationally aware when travelling and make stops at designated areas, such as garages, and service stations. Be mindful that protests and road closures are frequent in the area,” said the embassy in an alert issued on Tuesday.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not backing down as she seeks to be reinstated to her office.

Mkhwebane had successfully challenged her suspension before the Western Cape High Court reversed its own judgment, which declared President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend the Public Protector invalid and unlawful, on Tuesday.

The High Court then referred the matter to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) for confirmation.

Mkhwebane, however, has since filed an urgent notice of application for leave to appeal with the Western Cape High Court.

“The applicant intends to apply to this Honourable Court as soon as possible or as soon as the matter may be enrolled by the Registrar, for a leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal [SCA] against the whole of the judgment and order of the full court handed down on 11 October 2022,” her court papers reads.

Twenty-one alleged zama zamas (illegal miners) arrested in the North West this week have been remanded in custody after making their first court appearance.

The group, aged between 19 and 40, appeared briefly on Wednesday in the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery to wit gold, possession of illegal firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act.

The accused, 15 Lesotho nationals and five South African citizens, were arrested on Monday at an abandoned mineshaft in Stilfontein during a joint police operation to clamp down on illegal mining activities.

Police seized 15 AK47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5, including boxes full of ammunition, explosives and an undisclosed amount of money.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has wrapped up its interviews for 21 vacant posts in South Africa’s superior courts.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo chaired the interviews for seven days, in Johannesburg, for judges to fill vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), the country’s five high courts, the Land Claims Court, Competition Appeal Court, Electoral Court and the Water Tribunal.

The interview process and deliberations by JSC commissioners concluded on Tuesday afternoon.

Before the JSC’s recommended candidates can be appointed, President Cyril Ramaphosa first needs to confirm their appointment in terms of Section 174 (6) of the Constitution.

The JSC was established in terms of Section 178 of the Constitution and consists of 23 members, who are tasked with interviewing candidates for judicial posts and making recommendations for appointment to the bench as well as dealing with complaints brought against judges.

A suspected serial arsonist, who has been terrorising the eastern and northern suburbs of Johannesburg over the past two years, has finally been caught.

The suspect was nabbed, following a tip-off, while walking on foot in Emmarentia on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Citizen, CEO of Fidelity Services Group Wahl Bartmann said the operation was conducted by Fidelity and the South African Police Services (SAPS).

Bartmann said fires at homes in the Bryanston, Houghton, Dunkeld, Illovo, Hydepark and surrounding areas have all been linked to this alleged arsonist.

“It was a joint operation between ourselves and the police. We operate quiet a lot in that area and we did offer a reward of R100 000 for any information coming through that could lead to the conviction and arrest of the individual.”

Rapper Kanye “Ye” West has been banned once again on social media apps Twitter and Instagram after his controversial anti-Semitic posts.

Earlier in the week, the social media platforms restricted the musician’s accounts due to a violation of Twitter and Instagram’s platform policies.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, caused much controversy over the last few weeks over his comments on his accounts.

Much of the furore started during his Yeezy collection fashion show in Paris.

One of the clothing pieces, a t-shirt, displayed the words “White Lives Matter.”

Kaizer Chiefs will get their hands dirty sweeping the streets of Durban where they host Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Amakhosi chose to use Moses Mabhida which is their second home venue for this DStv Premiership clash, which is expected to be feisty.

According to a statement by EThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, they have partnered with Amakhosi and Transnet for a clean up campaign.

“eThekwini Municipality together with Transnet at the Durban Harbour and the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club have partnered for a clean-up campaign on 14 October in the inner city,” reads the statement.