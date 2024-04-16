Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

4 minute read

16 Apr 2024

09:12 am

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s battle for R10 million goes to court (VIDEO)

Mkhwebane filed papers last month over the payment of a gratuity, which she argued was due to her.

Mkhwebane's R10 million claim battle goes to court

Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Photo: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants her R10-million gratuity and will on Tuesday turn to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to challenge the decision by the office of the Public Protector not to pay her.

Mkhwebane filed papers last month over the payment of a gratuity, which she argued was due to her.

Impeached

Mkhwebane alleges she received a letter from the legal representatives of current Public Protector Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka in February indicating that she would not be receiving her gratuity because she was removed from office after being impeached.

She was impeached just two days before her term could end.

Watch current Public Protector Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka on the matter:

The Section 194 Committee adopted the final report that recommended Mkhwebane’s removal to the National Assembly, after she was found guilty of misconduct and incompetence.

Argument

It is understood Mkhwebane will anchor her argument on Section 32 Subsection 3 of the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

In terms of this section, an employer must pay an employee their remuneration no later than seven days after the completion of the period for which the remuneration is payable. Non-payment within this period, or under-payment of salary, will be in breach of this section.

Mkhwebane is also expected to argue that there are various Constitutional breaches on the part of Gcaleka and that her rights to dignity and self-worth was violated as a result.

ALSO READ: Mkhwebane takes Public Protector to court over R10m gratuity

Malicious conduct

In her application, Mkhwebane highlighs the “extended delay in receiving a response from the office of the public protector and Gcaleka and the history of malicious conduct dating back to May/June 2022 as additional grounds for the punitive order being sought”.

Mkhwebane’s application also emphasizes that “public administration must be governed by a high standard of professional ethics, fairness, and absence of bias, as prescribed by Section 195”.

Mkhwebane is seeking relief in various forms including that the court orders the respondents to ensure that the gratuity is paid no later than 30 days after the date of the order.

ALSO READ: Mkhwebane’s relationship with candidates creates apprehension of bias – advisor

Read more on these topics

Busisiwe Mkhwebane Kholeka Gcaleka Public Protector

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News About 95,000 Tshwane residents without power after explosion – These are the areas affected (VIDEO)
South Africa WATCH: ‘Most of us were in shock’ – Cape Town bar slammed over alleged homophobic slurs and racism (VIDEO)
Opinion Ramaphosa’s release of Zuma shows he can’t even take care of himself (VIDEO)
News WATCH: Over R170k spent to fly Bheki Cele to AKA murder briefing in KZN (VIDEO)
Local News PICS: At least three dead as scary flash floods leaves trail of devastation in Margate

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe