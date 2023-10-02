Man sentenced to life for raping 12-year-old girl

A Mozambican national has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl in the North West province.

The 54-year-old man appeared in the Phokeng Magistrates’ Court where sentence was handed down.

The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on 20 November 2022 at Freedom Park, near Tlhabane.

Rape

Please note the following content may not be for sensitive readers. Discretion is advised

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Heny Mamothame said Uchaio was renting a shack at Freedom Park, near Tlhabane when the rape took place.

“On the said day, a former tenant went to the mother of the victim and told her that she had a prophecy about the victim being in danger, and enquired about her whereabouts. The mother pointed to the shack of the accused, as the child was earlier seen assisting him with his chores.

“The former tenant went to look for the child, but there was no response from the shack. She testified that she saw the accused jumping out of his bed naked when she peeped through the window. She then went back to the mother to indicate that the child was not there, but the mother insisted that the child was inside the shack.

“They then went back, and upon arrival, the child was standing outside the door, and she told them that the accused raped her,” Mamothame said.

Mamothame added the child was rushed to the doctor, who confirmed that she was violated.

“The matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested, and the court denied him bail.”

Sentencing

During court proceedings, state prosecutor, Obed Molope urged the court to consider the psychological harm that the incident had on the minor, thus persuading it not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

Magistrate Segakweng Moeng agreed with the state and remarked that the accused “abused his powers, as he knew that the victim trusted him.

