Murder trial of Phoenix brothers involved in July unrest resumes

The murder trial of two brothers, Dylan and Ned Govender, is expected to resume on Friday in the Durban High Court.

The Govender brothers face charges of murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the killing of Mondli Majola in Phoenix during the 2021 July civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

The State alleges that the pair, along with their late neighbour Jeetendra Jaikissoon, accosted four unarmed men on 12 July 2021 who were walking to Cornubia Mall via Desert Palm Road in Phoenix.

The men are said to have run away to nearby houses where they sought refuge, while Majola slipped and fell. Majola was then attacked by the accused, who were allegedly carrying a gun.

According to a report by pathologist Dr Sibusiso Ntsele, the 19-year-old was shot in the head and on his right thigh, which caused his death. His body was found lying on Desert Palm Road in Phoenix.

Majola’s body was exhumed to determine how he died following confusion about whether he died from being stabbed or a bullet wound.

The Govender brothers, who have been in police custody since 2021, have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Jaikissoon died in police custody in October 2021.

Their murder trial has faced several delays due to the unavailability of witnesses and other issues.

