Businessmen appear in court for allegedly defrauding Sars of R13.9 million

Faizel Patel

Three people charged with fraud and tax evasion worth R13.9 million have made their first appearance in court.

The trio, 38-year-old Kishene Chetty, 43-year-old Milanzi Harry Milanzi who was on paper the sole Director of Isimbali Trading and Projects (Pty) Ltd, and Ravin Ramlall, an employee of Outsurance appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Tax returns

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the suspects allegedly facilitated the submissions of the tax returns to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Charges

She said the trio are facing 18 counts of fraud, one count of misrepresenting the broad-based black economic empowerment status of an enterprise and five counts of tax evasion.

“Sars suffered actual prejudice for R13 942 216 because of the crimes committed during the 2015 to 2021 periods of assessment.

“Isimbali Trading and Projects (Pty) Ltd, was registered and incorporated in 2012 and Harry Milanzi was listed as the sole director of the company. Kishene Chetty was the only one who had the authority to transact on the account of Isimbali Trading and Projects (Pty) Ltd.

“They are accused of making misrepresentations in the tax returns of Isimbali resulting in actual financial prejudice amounting to R9.5 million being suffered by Sars,” said Seboka

ALSO READ: Trio and company charged with fraud and tax evasion worth R13.9 million

Failed to declare Vat

Seboka said the trio also allegedly failed to declare value-added tax levies on the amounts charged to the Saps.

“The value-added tax collected from the Saps but not paid to Sars was R4.4 million. Sars suffered a total financial loss in the amount of R13.9 million. Ravin Ramlall who is a relative of Kishene Chetty acted in concert with Chetty, Harry Milanzi, and a tax practitioner whose name cannot be mentioned.”

Arrest

The trio was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation by the NPA’s Investigating Directorate working in collaboration with Sars.

The matter returns to court on Friday 17 March for a formal bail hearing.

ALSO READ: Lesufi could face criminal charges if he continues to backpedal from AfriForum apology