BREAKING: Thabo Bester: Nandipha Magudumana denied bail

Disgraced medical doctor Nandipha Magudumana, who is also the girlfriend of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, has been denied bail.

Magudumana appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday for her bail application after she was jailed for her alleged role in Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

In delivering judgment, magistrate Estelle de Lange, who is presiding over the matter, said the onus was on Magudumana to prove on balance of probabilities that it is in the interest of justice for her to be released on bail.

Magudumana previously reserved her right to bail, pending the outcome of an application to have her arrest and extradition from Tanzania declared unlawful.

Arrest

Bester and Magudumana were arrested in April, about 10km out of Arusha, Tanzania, after fleeing the hotel they were staying in.

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein in May 2022. It was initially believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.

