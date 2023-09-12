News today: ‘Flight risk’ Nandipha, police errors, Meyiwa trial ‘discrepancies’

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes questions over the existence of a witness statement dominating the Senzo Meyiwa trial proceedings, and ‘flight risk’ Nandipha Magudumana was denied bail.

Meanwhile, former president Jacob Zuma said he was still reeling from the shock of Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s death, and more than 280 criminal cases had been dropped due to ‘police inconsistences.

News Today: 12 September

In today’s weather update, the cold front will move east, causing a significant drop in temperatures over the eastern parts of South Africa as it exits.

And Eskom implements stage 4 load shedding again. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Senzo Meyiwa trial

Questions over the existence of a witness statement dominated proceedings in the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu returned to the witness stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

The court adjourned early on Friday to allow Zungu time to go find his notes in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) after advocate Charles Mnisi, for accused three Mthobisi Mncube, requested the police officer’s original statement before proceeding with cross-examination.

‘Flight risk’ Nandipha

The girlfriend of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, Nandipha Magudumana, has been denied bail.

Disgraced medical doctor Nandipha Magudumana to remain in jail. Picture: Twitter/@manikipi

Magudumana appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Monday for her bail application after she was jailed for her alleged role in Bester’s escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein.

In delivering judgment, Magistrate Estelle de Lange, who presided over the matter, said the onus was on Magudumana to prove on balance of probabilities that it is in the interest of justice for her to be released on bail.

‘Buthelezi tried to restore peace’

Former President Jacob Zuma has described the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as the man who played a remarkable role in supporting the Royal Monarch.

King of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu Zulu (L), Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi (C) and Jacob Zuma (R) attend the reenactment of the Battle of Isandlwana on 21 January 2023. Phot o: AFP/Rajesh Jantilal

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu royal family died on Saturday. He will be laid to rest on Friday. He died at the age of 95.

Zuma said he was still reeling from the shock of Buthelezi’s death because he was hopeful, following the positive reports that he was out of hospital.

Etzebeth out of action

The Springboks will have to do without Eben Etzebeth for at least 10 days after the big lock hurt his shoulder in Sunday’s 18-3 World Cup opening win against Scotland in Marseille.

Eben Etzebeth after the Boks’ match against Scotland. Picture: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Etzebeth left the field in the 25th minute on Sunday and was replaced by RG Snyman.

News agency AFP have reported that Etzebeth will be out of action for seven to 10 days, putting him out of the selection mix for Sunday’s match against Romania.

283 criminal cases dropped

Between October 2022 and March this year, police inefficiencies and administrative errors forced the courts to threw out 283 criminal cases in the Western Cape, including 77 involving Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Western Cape Police MEC wants something done urgently to address the shortcomings in the system. Image for illustrative purposes. Pic: iStock.

Now, Reagen Allen, the Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, is demanding accountability and wants heads to roll.

According to Allen, during these six months, the appointed Court Watching Briefs (CWB) unit watched these cases closely in 33 different courts connected to 82 police stations.

