Getrude Makhafola
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
22 Feb 2023
6:34 pm
Courts

‘No conflict of interest’ while Judge Makhubele was at Prasa, tribunal hears

Getrude Makhafola

Maleka said the JSC Act prescripts on active judges didn't apply to Makhubele.

Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele attending a judicial tribunal into her alleged gross misconduct.
Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele. Photo: RSA Judiciary.
Advocate Vincent Maleka on Wednesday put it before the judicial tribunal probing alleged misconduct by Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele that his client was not an active judge while at Prasa, and therefore no conflict of interest occurred in that period. Maleka cross-examined witness Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo on the second day of the tribunal. The judge president sat in October 2017 interviews in which Makhubele was a candidate. The now-suspended judge was consequently appointed to start work on 1 January 2018 in the North Gauteng High Court, which she deferred to a later date. According to Mlambo, Makhubele...

Read more on these topics