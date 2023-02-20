Getrude Makhafola
‘She facilitated corruption’ – Makhubele among handful of judges who landed on wrong side of the law

Judge Makhubele, accused of facilitating corruption at Prasa, will face a judicial tribunal on Tuesday.

Judge Tintswalo Makhubele on wrong sidde of law
Judge Tintswalo Makhubele. Photo: Judges Matter
Over the years, several magistrates and judges have had to face the music over alleged irregularities, the latest being suspended high court Judge Tintswalo Annah Makhubele, whom a lobby group has accused of enabling corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). Makhubele's judicial tribunal is set to get underway in Johannesburg on Tuesday, bringing to light that some of those entrusted with the law also tend to break it. Makhubele was board chair while a judge Makhubele, who came from humble beginnings in Limpopo, is alleged to have violated judicial ethics and caused a conflict of interest...

