21 Feb 2023
6:31 pm
Courts

Judge Makhubele hid her Prasa appointment from judiciary, tribunal hears

Judge President Mlambo said he was disappointed that Makhubele accepted the Prasa job while a judge.

Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele at her tribunal held in Johannesburg. Photo: RSA Judiciary.
Suspended high court Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele. Photo: RSA Judiciary
Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo had to "extract" from embattled Judge Tintswalo Annah Nana Makhubele confirmation of her appointment as Prasa board chairperson during a meeting in which she only mentioned her position at the Water Tribunal as the reason she was unable to start work in January 2018. Mlambo was the first witness at the judicial tribunal into Makhubele's alleged gross misconduct. He said upon completion of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) interviews for high court judges in October 2017, Makhubele, who was one of the candidates, asked him about appointment processes should she be a successful candidate. As...

