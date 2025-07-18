NPA secures preservation order in unlawful blue lights case

The suspect who was driving the car that was illegally fitted with blue lights was an illegal immigrant and has been deported.

The North West High Court has granted the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) a preservation order which relates to an SUV unlawfully fitted with blue lights.

The order was granted to the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit on Wednesday, allowing it to seize the silver Toyota Fortuner valued at about R600 000.

Driver arrested in Vryburg

This comes after a suspect was arrested for unlawfully using blue identification lights along the N18 near Vryburg on 27 April.

According to NPA communications officer Sivenathi Gunya, the arrest was made in terms of regulations 176 and 185 of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2000.

“[The regulations] prohibit the unauthorised fitting or display of blue lights reserved exclusively for emergency and law enforcement vehicles,” Gunya said in a statement.

“According to the law, only specific personnel are permitted to use such lights when performing official duties.”

These include members of the South African Police Service, municipal police, provincial and municipal traffic officers, and the military police of the South African National Defence Force.

More woes for the suspect

To make matters worse, the suspect was in the country illegally.

In addition to the blue light offence, he was also charged and convicted under section 49 of the Immigration Act, 2002 for being in South Africa without valid documentation.

He was subsequently deported by immigration enforcement procedures.

‘Ruling sends a strong message’

Gunya said the NPA welcomes the court’s decision as a firm affirmation of the rule of law and a critical step in combating the abuse of state-like authority.

“The ruling sends a strong message that the justice system will not tolerate actions that endanger public safety, erode trust in legitimate law enforcement, or create fear and confusion on our roads.”

‘A serious threat’

Dr Rachel Makhari, North West director of Public Prosecutions, said the outcome reaffirms the NPA’s commitment to tackling so-called blue-lights bullies who intimidate road users and undermine public safety.

“These individuals often act with impunity, posing a serious threat to both the physical safety of citizens and the credibility of law enforcement agencies,” Makhari said.

“The NPA, through its Asset Forfeiture Unit, will continue to take decisive action to dismantle this form of organised criminality by seizing their tools of trade, particularly unlawfully used vehicles, and pursuing the appropriate legal remedies.

She said the state prosecuting agency remains steadfast in its duty to uphold the law and protect communities from people who seek to exploit systems of authority for criminal gain.

