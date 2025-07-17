Bail denied in Wynberg Court murder case, alleged mastermind admits being at scene

Bail was denied for two of the accused on Friday, and the murder case was postponed to September.

Picture: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan

Two women, including the alleged mastermind, linked to the fatal shooting at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town, Western Cape, will remain behind bars after being denied bail.

Five accused – Shireen Matthews, Abubaker Adams, Wanay Farao, Brian Booysen, and Vuyisani Zengethwa – appeared in court on Thursday for the outcome of two bail applications.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of taxi operator Dingalomoya Chintso, who was shot and killed inside the courthouse on 8 April.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident was a revenge killing.

Bail judgment in Wynberg court murder case

During Thursday’s proceedings, the magistrate handed down judgment on the bail applications of Matthews and Farao.

The court heard that Matthews discovered she had been linked to the case after her e-hailing service accounts were blocked two days following the incident.

The state alleged that she used an e-hailing service on the day of the shooting.

In her affidavit, Matthews stated she is self-employed, selling clothing and earning R5 000 a month to support her child and mother.

She also disclosed a medical condition that she claimed has worsened since her arrest.

“She is currently in great pain and requires an operation to alleviate the discomfort,” the magistrate said.

Matthews argued that she does not have a valid passport, as it expired in 2011.

She also told the court that her incarceration at Pollsmoor Prison has placed her under severe emotional distress.

“She further averred that she is likely to suffer prejudice if she is not released on bail, as it will cause stress to her and her family,” the presiding officer remarked.

The alleged mastermind added that she risks losing her business and that the investigation might take an extended period.

Picture: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan

Matthews admitted to having two previous convictions for theft.

She denied involvement in the shooting but confirmed her presence at the court on the day of the fatal shooting.

“She attached a copy of the bail receipt which is attached to her affidavit. According to her, this bail receipt is proof that she was at court.

“This bail receipt is stamped, as a friend’s case was withdrawn on that day, because while waiting to have the bail receipt endorsed so that the money could be paid out, she heard the shots and ran out.

“[Matthews said] a person who she assumed to be a police officer ran towards her with a gun and told her to get down. She submits that she has no knowledge of the murder.”

Flight risk

Farao, in her affidavit, admitted being in a relationship with Booysen and said she moved in with him seven months ago.

She told the court that she financially supports her mother, who suffers from schizophrenia.

The 22-year-old said she earns R8 000 per month through modelling as well as dancing and suffers from chronic asthma, which she claimed was worsened by being held in an overcrowded cell.

She conceded to being in the same e-hailing vehicle that dropped off Matthews at the court but denied involvement in any premeditated killing.

However, the magistrate found that both women posed a flight risk as Farao evaded the police.

The court also highlighted that Matthews and Farao had knowledge of the state’s witnesses.

“They both know where the state witnesses reside.”

The magistrate concluded that neither applicant presented exceptional circumstances justifying their release on bail.

“As a result, the bail applications of both first and second applicant are denied.”

The case was postponed to 19 September for further investigation.

Picture: Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan

Wynberg court

The authorities allege Matthews orchestrated the murder by recruiting members of the Junky Funky Kids (JFK) gang.

Adams and Zengethwa are suspected to be the shooters.

It is also alleged that Farao smuggled the firearm into the courthouse, while Booysen was assigned to dispose of the weapon afterward.

NPA Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila did not rule out further arrests.

Previous reports indicated that ongoing tensions between local taxi operators and the JFK gang in Vrygrond.

The conflict escalated when JFK gang leader Ashley “Essie” Phillips was shot and killed on 30 January.

