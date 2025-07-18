Fake commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazis pop up online

Mkhwanazi also pleaded with the public to refrain from using his photographs during various politically aligned marches.

As the focus around KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi intensifies following explosive allegations, there are several social media accounts purporting to be the top cop.

At a press conference last week, Mkhwanazi alleged political interference in police operations, claiming that Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, had meddled.

Allegations

These allegations reportedly include issuing letters to disband a task force, halting crime intelligence appointments and withdrawing case dockets to Sibiya’s office.

Both Mchunu and Sibiya have been placed on leave.

Fake accounts

Since Mkhwanazi made the allegations, several fake accounts have appeared on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Facebook, using the names and photographs of the top cop.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they have taken note of the fake social media accounts.

“Police in KwaZulu-Natal would like to inform the public that Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi does not have a social media account, and declare that all social media accounts bearing his name and photographs are fake. They are being used to deceive the public into believing that it is the Provincial Commissioner communicating via such platforms.

“Although police are contemplating taking legal steps against those who impersonate the Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal to advance their personal agendas, the public is hereby informed that those profiles are fake and that neither the police in KwaZulu-Natal nor the Provincial Commissioner have endorsed such fake accounts,” Netshiunda said.

As the focus around KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi intensifies following explosive allegations, there are several social media accounts purporting to be the top cop. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/ceQPJTUHYu — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) July 18, 2025

Call to public

Netshiunda said Mkhwanazi also pleaded with the public to refrain from using his photographs during various politically aligned marches, especially those against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Although the Provincial Commissioner appreciates the support that people have shown towards the work of the police in KwaZulu-Natal, the use of his photographs and names on posters and banners during marches has the potential of sending unintended messages to government, government officials, and the international community.

“The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal is against crime and criminals, not leaders in government,” Netshiunda said.

