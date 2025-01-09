Brutal Orkney resort attack: ‘Hubbly bubbly’ suspects make bail

The case against the trio charged with attempted murder at an Orkney resort last year, has been postponed for further investigation.

The three men charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident that rocked the Hanscombe’s Haven Holiday Resort, in Orkney, on 16 December 2024, have been released on bail.

North West province National Prosecution Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Sivenathi Gunya, said the trio – Hanyane Ronauld Mei (47), Danile Nxamakele (35), and Pitso Radebe (47) – were granted bail ranging from R1 000 to R1 500 at the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 8 January.

The stabbing incident – which ironically took place on the Day of Reconciliation – was triggered by an altercation over a “hubbly bubbly” brought along to the resort by the accused.

Orkney resort stabbing over ‘hubbly bubbly’

Attempts by staff members to stop the three men from smoking the hookah pipe, which is prohibited on the premises, failed and resort owner, Mark Hanscombe, stepped in.

The situation escalated when Hanscombe tried to confiscate the smoking device – which features open coal – telling the men that they could collect their property from reception when they leave.

“When the owner went to the group, he was assaulted and stabbed numerous times with a knife,” said police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

Violent stand-off: Resort owner admitted to hospital

Video footage of the incident was shared on various social media platforms, showing the 53-year-old owner being assaulted wrestling for the “hubbly bubbly” with a man.

As the fracas unfolds, another man approaches from the periphery and stabs Hanscombe in the back multiple times before the first man punches the resort owner in the face.

A bloodied Hanscombe was rushed to hospital where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). He was discharged from hospital a few days later on 23 December 2024.

Orkney resort stabbing accused charged with attempted murder

The accused handed themselves over to police on Christmas Eve and were subsequently charged with attempted murder.

Gunya said that as part of their bail conditions, the accused must report to the Jouberton Police Station daily and may not interfere with witnesses or the complainant until the case is finalised.

