Body retrieved as Stilfontein illegal miners claim more than 100 dead in new letter

A rescue volunteer holds a note retrieved from artisanal miners operating underground written is isiXhosa during a rescue operation in Stilfontein on 18 November 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

For the first time in two weeks, illegal miners trapped underground at an abandoned mine in Stilfontein, North West, have provided an update on their dire conditions.

This comes as another body was retrieved from the mine.

On Thursday, community volunteers assisting the miners used a newly rebuilt pulley system to send down food, water, and basic supplies after the original structure was destroyed.

The last delivery to the zama zamas was on Christmas Eve, 24 December.

Rescue efforts have been ongoing since November, as law enforcement intensified operations to curb illegal mining under Operation Vala Umgodi.

Despite these efforts, hundreds of miners remain underground.

Six more miners emerged from one of the mine shafts on Wednesday.

The mine features three primary entry and exit points: Margaret Shaft, Buffelsfontein Shaft 10, and Buffelsfontein Shaft 11.

Food supplies for Stilfontein illegal miners

According to Mzukisi Jam, spokesperson for the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West, volunteers resumed sending supplies down on Thursday.

“We managed to build the structure yesterday. We tested it yesterday just to check if it was going to work, and it’s working.

“In the morning, we came to put the rope so that we are able to take some food items down. Currently, we are busy taking water and some smaller food items that we are having.

“We are happy with the fact that as hostile as the police are at the moment, at least they allowed us to rebuild the structure. So, we are just busy taking water and some few food items down,” Jam told Newzroom Afrika.

Jam, however, emphasised that the supplies were insufficient.

“It’s definitely not going to be enough, but we made few phone calls to different stakeholders to come and assist so that at least,” he added.

He also clarified that the pulley system was currently only being used to deliver supplies, not to rescue miners.

“At this stage, we can’t use the structure to pull anyone out because the structure is not as solid as it was before it was destroyed.”

Stilfontein illegal miners’ communication

Jam confirmed that volunteers received a response from the miners on Wednesday, alleviating fears about their fate.

“Fortunately, yesterday, when we tried to check as to whether they are still alive or not, there was a response.

“As we made a sound on top of the shaft, they responded. Secondly, taking from the ones who resurfaced from shaft number 10 yesterday, we got information that more than 30 [are] dead already.”

Later in the day, a new letter from the zama zamas emerged.

The letter claimed that at least 109 people had died underground amid worsening conditions.

The miners requested additional items such as washing powder and face masks.

Meanwhile, another body was reportedly recovered by volunteers.

UPDATE: Zama Zamas at Stillfontein wants washing powder and face masks. They claim 109 people have died underground. Source: Newzroom Afrika pic.twitter.com/NeRhw4Cfz1 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 9, 2025

Legal action for government intervention

In a separate development, the human rights group Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) has approached the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in an effort to compel the police and government to provide food and supplies to the miners.

The organisation has raised serious concerns about conditions underground, including reports of severe starvation and claims of cannibalism.

An affidavit dated 2 January 2025, filed by Clement Moeletsi, has detailed the dire events at the mine.

Several government ministers have been named as respondents in Macua’s court application.

