Pakistani and Afghanistan suspects back in court for allegedly kidnapping 9-year-old boy

The boy, whose parents are from Afghanistan, was forcefully taken from the house of the father’s friend in Laudium.

Five suspects, including Pakistani and Afghanistan nationals arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a nine-year-old Laudium boy, are expected to make their second appearance in court on Wednesday.

Afghan national Maisa Hussain, 24, and Pakistan nationals Gulfam Azam, 29, Yasir Mahmood, 29, Bilawal Arif, 30, and Faisal Khuoot, 30, all residing in Laudium, appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Charges

The matter was postponed to 29 January 2025 to arrange a foreign-language interpreter.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the men face charges of kidnapping, unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and extortion.

“The National Prosecuting Authority commends the Saps for their swift action, ensuring the safe recovery of the child and the arrest of the accused. The NPA will continue to pursue justice in this matter.”

ALSO READ: Laudium boy rescued after kidnapping ordeal, 5 foreign nationals arrested

Kidnapping

The five suspects were arrested after Gauteng police and private security companies rescued the boy on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the boy was held captive for four days.

“The boy, whose parents are from Afghanistan, was forcefully taken from the house of the father’s friend in Laudium on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

“The suspects called the parents demanding a ransom. A team comprising of South African Police Service and Private Security Companies was established to rescue the boy and find the suspects,” Masondo said.

One known to family

Masondo added that the team worked tirelessly and made a breakthrough on Friday.

“They found the vehicle that was used during the kidnapping and arrested two suspects. The suspects led the police to a house in Danville, Pretoria, where the kidnapped child was found, and two more suspects were arrested.

“The suspects were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, and it was discovered that they were in the country illegally. Further investigation led to the arrest of the fifth suspect, known to the family,” Masondo said.

Masondo said the boy was taken to a medical care centre for observation and later reunited with his family.

ALSO READ: Police rescue kidnapped Pakistani businessman, woman arrested