Two arrested for allegedly torching 50 Putco buses in Mpumalanga

The violent incident left two employees injured – one was shot in the leg and another was struck on the head with a chair.

Buses at the Moloto Putco bus depot in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga are seen, 28 January 2024, after being torched overnight. The torching was part of an orchestrated campaign where 51 buses were torched overnight across four depot in Mpumalanga. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Mpumalanga police have arrested two suspects in connection with the torching of 50 Putco buses at four depots in the province.

On Monday night, a group of armed suspects driving a white Toyota Quantum ambushed security and torched the buses at the KwaNdebele region of the Nkangala District Municipality.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the two men, aged 29 and 37, were handcuffed on Tuesday following a coordinated effort by the team, which was assembled under the leadership of the acting provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi.

“The formidable team did not disappoint, and during the arrest, one of the suspects was found in possession of a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims, as well as a magazine for a 9mm pistol without ammunition.

“The Police are convinced that these two individuals were allegedly involved in the bus depot incidents, and further investigations are ongoing,” Mdhluli said.

Investigations

Mkhwanazi commended the swift action taken by the Saps to trace and apprehend the suspects.

He expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation and hinted at the possibility of more arrests.

“We are encouraged by the achievements made so far, and we hope the team will continue to bring more results going forward.”

‘Economic sabotage’

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy condemned the torching of the buses, labelling the act as “economic sabotage.”

The transport department said Putco’s bus fleet plays a critical role in moving about 200 000 commuters a day in Gauteng and Limpopo, with its biggest operation in Mpumalanga.

Creecy’s spokesperson, Collen Msibi, said she had instructed the department to organise an urgent meeting with Natjoints to discuss this matter and develop the necessary integrated response.

“The transport ministry fears that interfering with the company’s operations may regrettably have disastrous impact on the commuters in Mpumalanga, who rely on the bus operator to commute to as far as Gauteng on a daily basis.”

Msibi said the department will also continue to support any effort taken to prevent acts of sabotage on the country’s public transport system.

