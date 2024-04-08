Parents doubtful as Enyobeni Tavern inquest pushed to May

The owners could reportedly not make it to the Mdantsane Regional Court on Monday.

Portraits of some teenagers are seen on empty coffins during symbolic mass memorial service in East London on 6 July 2022, after 21 people, mostly teens, died at the Enyobeni tavern last month. Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The inquest into the deaths of 21 teenagers who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in the Eastern Cape in June 2022 has been postponed to May.

This is reportedly due to the owners, Siyakhangela Ndevu and his wife Vuyokazi’s no-show at the Mdantsane Regional Court on Monday morning.

ALSO READ: Enyobeni tavern owners sentenced to 100 days in jail or R5k fine each

The inquest seeks to find who should be held responsible for the deaths of the teenagers.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika after the postponement, one of the parents, Xolile Malangeni, said although he was hopeful now that the inquest had begun, he was also doubtful about South Africa’s justice system.

Malangeni said in isiXhosa: “Although we are hopeful [that justice will prevail], we are also worried because even in the last case, we had hope that justice would prevail. But we have seen that there is no justice in South Africa. Even now, parents have lost hope, but we’re hoping the court will tell us who should be held responsible for our children’s deaths.”

ALSO READ: Enyobeni tavern owners found guilty of selling liquor to children

“We just want to know what killed our children. We are glad the inquest has started, but we will await the judgment.”

Enyobeni tavern tragedy

The tavern made headlines on 26 June 2022, after 21 teenagers died at the establishment at Scenery Park under mysterious circumstances during a “pens down” celebration after mid-year exams.

Nine girls and 12 boys, aged between 13 and 17, died in the incident.

ALSO READ: Enyobeni tavern deaths: children were suffocated, according to toxicology report

According to a final toxicology report by the Eastern Cape Department of Health, the victims died due to overcrowding inside the tavern.

The controversial owners of the infamous Enyobeni tavern were in February fined R5 000 each or 100 days in prison.

This after being found guilty of selling or supplying liquor to persons under the age of 18. The married pair, Sikhangela Owen Ndevu, 54, and Vuyokazi, 45, acted in violation of the Liquor Act.

East London Regional Court magistrate Kevi von Brett found that the state had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt that the couple were responsible for the sale of alcohol to under-aged children, and held them vicariously liable for the crime.

In his sentencing, Von Brett said: “Let me say that the extreme punishment on first offenders will be impossible. In this light, I believe the imposition of a fine will be appropriate. When considering the possible suspension as part of it, I would say that would probably be futile. It is difficult to imagine any scenario where the two accused would be issued with another liquor licence at present.”

ALSO READ: State closes case against Enyobeni Tavern couple

This after their failed bid in October last year to have charges against them dismissed.