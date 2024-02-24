Daily News update: Godongwana questions plans to scrap e-tolls | Enyobeni tavern owners sentenced | Anoj Singh’s application to relax bail dismissed

News today includes Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said he could not determine when e-tolls would be scrapped in Gauteng and the controversial owners of the infamous Enyobeni tavern, where 21 children died in June 2022, have been fined R5,000 each or 100 days in prison.

Meanwhile, the defence has complained about the delays in the Phala Phala game farm theft saga as the case was postponed to April and the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, on Friday dismissed former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh’s application on Friday to relax his bail conditions.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in strong gusting winds, large amounts of small hail, and heavy downpours in the southern parts of the Free State. The heatwave being experienced in places east of the Northern Cape, the North-West Province, and the Free State will continue until Saturday. – full weather forecast here.

‘Gauteng has to give us money’: Godongwana questions Lesufi’s plans to scrap e-tolls

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said he could not determine when e-tolls would be scrapped in Gauteng.

Godongwana said this during a Finance Standing Committee joint meeting on Thursday.

Speaking on the e-toll debt, Godongwana explained that he’d previously agreed on a 70/30 debt settlement arrangement with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

Enyobeni tavern owners sentenced to 100 days in jail or R5k fine each

The controversial owners of the infamous Enyobeni tavern, where 21 children died in June 2022, have been fined R5,000 each or 100 days in prison.

This after being found guilty of selling or supplying liquor to persons under the age of 18. The married pair, Sikhangela Owen Ndevu, 54, and Vuyokazi, 45, acted in violation of the Liquor Act.

In his sentencing, East London Regional Court magistrate Kevi von Brett said: “Let me say that the extreme punishment on first offenders will be impossible. In this light, I believe the imposition of a fine will be appropriate. When considering the possible suspension as part of it, I would say that would probably be futile. It is difficult to imagine any scenario where the two accused would be issued with another liquor licence at present.”

Defence unhappy as Phala Phala theft case postponed

The defence has complained about the delays in the Phala Phala game farm theft saga as the case was postponed to April.

The alleged mastermind behind the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo, Imanuwela David and his two co-accused, siblings Froliana and David Ndilinasho Joseph, briefly appeared in the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The three suspects are facing charges of housebreaking, theft and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.

They allegedly stole $580 000 at the president’s farm in February 2020.

Court dismisses Anoj Singh’s application to relax his bail conditions

The Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, on Friday dismissed former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh’s application on Friday to relax his bail conditions.

This decision follows his application last week, wherein he sought relaxation of his bail conditions on the grounds of pursuing a job opportunity as a chief executive officer in Dubai, citing unemployment since 2018.

Singh had resigned from his position at Eskom in 2018 while under suspension.

‘Comply with court order or face jail’: DA warns Mbalula over cadre deployment records

The DA has given the ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula an ultimatum to hand over all necessary documents, e-mails and WhatsApp messages concerning the ANC’s cadre deployment meetings or go to prison.

In a statement, the DA’s leader John Steenhuisen said while the ANC had handed over documents as compelled by the Constitutional Court there was missing information, which included correspondence with President Cyril Ramaphosa who was the head of the ANC cadre deployment committee during the state capture years.

According to Steenhuisen, the ANC extensively redacted the documents despite not being entitled to do so by the court order. They have provided no information for a five-year period during which Ramaphosa was the Cadre Deployment Committee chairman and failed to mention this in their court papers.

