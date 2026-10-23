Police sergeant granted bail after girlfriend found dead in Garies

The court granted the accused R3 000 bail under strict conditions, including staying with his mother in Komaggas and limited entry into Garies.

The discovery of a 27-year-old woman’s body in Garies, Northern Cape, has led to murder and culpable homicide charges against her police sergeant boyfriend, who has been granted R3 000 bail.

In the early hours of 11 October, Maarman Farren was found dead on Main Road.

Maarman Farren found dead on Main Road

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the incident allegedly happened after an outing involving Farren and her romantic partner, Sergeant Quinton Cloete, 38.

“The circumstances surrounding Maarman’s death remain under investigation, and further details cannot be disclosed at this stage to avoid compromising the state’s case,” NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

Cloete was implicated in Farren’s killing, and the state charged him with murder and culpable homicide as an alternative charge.

The accused appeared before the Garies Magistrate’s Court on 15 October, where he applied for bail. He appeared again on Thursday for judgment in his bail application.

The court granted him bail under strict conditions. The conditions include that he must stay with his mother in Komaggas and enter Garies only for employment purposes.

R3 000 bail under strict conditions

“When reporting for duty at the Garies South African Police Service (Saps), Cloete must remain within the police station premises when he is not performing patrol duties,” Senokoatsane said.

“He is prohibited from consuming alcohol or using drugs or narcotics unless medically prescribed.”

Cloete is also prohibited from contacting or discussing the case with state witnesses.

His interactions with colleagues at Garies Saps who are state witnesses must be limited, while any visits with his son must take place outside Garies.

The court postponed the matter to 10 December for further investigation. Senokoatsane said additional charges may be considered as the investigation progresses.

NPA emphasises commitment to addressing GBVF cases

He emphasised the NPA’s commitment to addressing gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) cases with the seriousness they deserve.

“Violence against women violates their fundamental rights, dignity and safety, and those responsible must be held accountable through the criminal justice system,” Senokoatsane said.

“The NPA will continue working with law enforcement agencies and other criminal justice partners to strengthen its response to GBVF through effective, victim-centred prosecution.”

He also emphasised that no one is above the law regardless of their position, status or occupation.

“The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” Senokoatsane said.

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said investigations are ongoing.

“It is vital for our communities to understand that in executing its mandate, Ipid is guided by the principles of independence, thoroughness, and accountability as well as the quality and integrity of its investigation,” Ipid said.