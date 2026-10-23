Three cops convicted over Eldorado Park teen Nathaniel Julies’ murder

The officers will return to court on 11 November for pre-sentencing proceedings following the High Court ruling.

A case that sparked outrage and protests in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, is nearing conclusion, more than six years after Nathaniel Julies’ murder.

Three police officers have been convicted in connection with the August 2020 fatal shooting of the 16-year-old.

Julies, who had Down syndrome, was shot after he had left his home and had gone to a nearby tuckshop during the Covid-19 lockdown on 26 August.

He was pronounced dead at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after being transported there in a police vehicle.

Three officers convicted over fatal shooting

The Gauteng Division of the High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, found Constable Caylene Whiteboy, Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Detective Voster Netshiongolo guilty of charges relating to the teen’s murder.

The court found that Whiteboy fired the fatal shot and convicted her of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

During her bail application, she claimed that she had shot Nathaniel, believing that her firearm was loaded with rubber bullets.

Ndyalvane, a senior officer who was present at the scene, was convicted of murder, unlawful possession of ammunition, defeating the ends of justice and perjury.

The state presented evidence concerning his conduct following the shooting, including evidence that he picked up a spent cartridge at the scene.

Netshiongolo, who arrived at the scene after the shooting, was found guilty of unlawful possession of ammunition and perjury.

He was, however, acquitted of being an accessory after the fact for murder after the court found that the state had not proved the charge beyond reasonable doubt.

Claim of Nathaniel being caught in crossfire

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said evidence before the court revealed that Netshiongolo, with the assistance of Ndyalvane, planted ammunition at the scene and fabricated a version of events suggesting that Nathaniel had been caught in a crossfire involving unknown individuals.

A statement was subsequently made, alluding to this.

Delivering judgment, the court ruled that the state once again had not proved that Whiteboy and Ndyalvane had planned the murder.

It based the murder convictions on its assessment of the evidence presented during trial.

Whiteboy, Ndyalvane and Netshiongolo remain on bail pending their next court appearance on 11 November for pre-sentencing proceedings.

NPA welcomes convictions

Mohlatlole said the NPA welcomed the convictions and respected the court’s findings on the charges on which the accused were acquitted.

“The murder convictions represent an important step towards accountability for Nathaniel’s death and reaffirm the principle that no person is above the law, including those entrusted with the responsibility to enforce it,” Mohlatlole said on Friday.

“The NPA acknowledges the devastating impact Nathaniel’s death has had on the Julies family and hopes that the conclusion of the trial and the convictions will provide some measure of closure as the family continues to live with the profound loss of their child.”