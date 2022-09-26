Pongola crash truck driver set to apply for bail

Thapelo Lekabe

The truck driver allegedly responsible for Pongola N2 crash is expected to formally apply for bail on Monday in the Pongola Magistrates’ Court.

Sibusiso Siyaya has been remanded in custody since he handed himself over to police on 17 September.

The State is expected to oppose Siyaya’s bail application alleging that he attempted to avoid justice when he fled the accident scene.

The 28-year-old faces 21 charges of culpable homicide, and a case of negligent driving, in connection with the deadly Pongola accident on 16 September that killed 20 people when a truck collided with a bakkie transporting primary school pupils.

The accident killed 18 children, aged between five and 12, and two adults. The accident victims were laid to rest at the weekend during a mass funeral.

Pongola accident report

Last Friday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula released the findings of an accident investigation report conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The report found that the truck driver was reckless and overtook multiple vehicles on the road in a dangerous and unlawful manner.

“This driver recklessly overtook vehicles and drove in the oncoming lane for approximately 1.2 kilometres.

“These vehicles had to swerve out of the way of the approaching truck. The driver never made any attempt to return to his correct lane, but continued driving against oncoming traffic, putting lives of other motorists at risk,” Mbalula said.

