Daily news update: Godongwana off the hook, load shedding and Soweto tavern shooting

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in the sexual assault case against him.

“The decision follows a thorough assessment of all available evidence and after consultations with the complainant, who expressly did not wish to proceed with the case despite being offered all the necessary support available to complainants in cases of this nature,” said NPA Regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this month, a case of sexual harassment was lodged in Skukuza, Mpumalanga, after a hotel-based masseuse alleged the assault occurred in Godongwana’s hotel room during a private visit to the Kruger National Park.

Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule. Image: Gallo

Despite the charges against him, suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said he will be nominated and elected during the upcoming 55th National Elective Conference of the party in December.

Magashule addressed the media ahead of a pre-trial conference in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday morning.

Magashule and his 16 co-accused face over 70 charges, including theft, corruption and money laundering relating to a R255 million tender in 2014 to remove asbestos from houses in the Free State.

The scene of a shooting in a tavern that saw at least 15 people dead. The Emazulweni tavern in Nomzamo Park in Soweto, 10 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The Police in Gauteng have confirmed that two suspects that have been linked to the July 2022, Nomzamo shooting incident have been arrested.

One of the suspects was arrested in Johannesburg on Thursday by National Crime Intelligence officers, who was later linked to the Soweto tavern shooting.

“The suspect was handed over to Gauteng’s Murder and Robbery Investigating Team for further handling. He then led the team to one of his accomplices who was arrested in Northern Cape on 23 September 2022,” said Brigadier Brenda Muridili.

Picture: iStock

There’s no light at the end of the load shedding tunnel for South Africans. Eskom on Friday announced that stage 5 blackouts will continue until at least 5am on Saturday morning whereafter stage 4 will hammer consumers until Sunday morning 5am.

Stage 3 blackouts are expected to continue throughout the rest of next week, the utility said in a statement. Eskom said in its statement: “We currently have 5 839MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 745MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

According to the app Eskom Se Push, South Africans have enjoyed a cumulative 72 days of electricity cuts this year. Presently we are on day 266 of 2022. That equals 27%, almost a third of the entire year that the country has had to contend with load shedding.

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that they terminated Kermit Erasmus’ contract. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Kermit Erasmus joined Orlando Pirates as a free agent after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns was terminated on deadline day.

ALSO READ: Pirates beat rivals Chiefs to Erasmus’ signature

This was revealed by Sundowns on Friday after Pirates announced Erasmus’ capture on a two-year deal earlier in the day.

“Mamelodi Sundowns has parted ways with Kermit Romeo Erasmus who joined the Brazilians back in October 2020,” read a Sundowns statement.

Pearl Thusi is tired of South Africa being run by ‘gangsters’. Picture: Instagram

Often vilified on social media, actress and media personality Pearl Thusi has been the subject to much concern and pity after a video went viral showing her long-time friend DJ Zinhle shooing her away from the DJ booth while she was working.

The DJ has since cleared the air about what was really happening in the clip and Thusi has also spoken out about the matter.

“I’m actually so confused. I thought it was obvious that you guys were busy and I just decided to get out of the way. How it got to this point baffles me. Wild. That time we had so much fun,” tweeted Pearl in response to DJ Zinhle’s dismissal of the public narrative around the video.

“Thank you for caring guys, it means a lot. It’s appreciated but I’m really fine,” she added.

ALSO READ: Daily news update: Nelson Mandela Bay mayor removed, Mkhwebane impeachment and Downer wants R1m down payment