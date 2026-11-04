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R54m Khomotso Phahlane corruption case delayed until after elections

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

4 November 2026

04:26 am

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He faces charges of fraud, corruption, theft and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

R54m Khomotso Phahlane corruption case delayed until after elections

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane testifies before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 14 January 2026. Picture: X / @JustSecuCluster

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Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane’s legal battles will continue after his R54 million fraud and corruption trial was postponed until next week, while a separate multimillion-rand police tender case against him remains unresolved.

The High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, Pretoria, postponed the matter to 9 November 2026 to allow for the conclusion of the local government elections and to enable some accused who reside outside Gauteng to cast their votes.

“The postponement allows the conclusion of the Local Government Elections and gives some of the accused, who reside outside Gauteng, an opportunity to vote,” said Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Accused

The accused are Phahlane, Lieutenant-Colonel Godfrey Mahwayi, Major-General Maanda Obert Nemutandzhela, Major-General Mankosana Agnes Makhele, and businessmen Inbanathan Kistiah and Avendra Naidoo.

According to Mamothame, they face charges of fraud, corruption, theft and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) linked to two contracts valued at approximately R54 million.

“One of the contracts relates to the alleged irregular procurement of software known as RIPJAR, which was intended for use during the October 2015 #FeesMustFall protests by university students,” said Mamothame.

Second contract

The second contract concerns the alleged irregular procurement of communication-encryption software known as Daedalus.

“The software was allegedly used to encrypt calls and wipe cellphone records and messages at a time when Phahlane was under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) in relation to the ‘Blue Lights’ police tender and other alleged irregular procurement matters during his tenure as Acting National Police Commissioner,” Mamothame said.

Corruption

The postponement comes as Phahlane is also linked to a separate corruption case involving a R191 million Saps emergency warning equipment contract. In that matter, IDAC provisionally withdrew charges against Phahlane and several co-accused pending further consideration of aspects of the case.

The contract was valued at more than R191 million, with about R65 million paid to the company that secured the tender, while investigators prevented a further R22 million payment.

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The accused in that matter faced charges including corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

Accused

Among those charged in the separate case are former deputy national commissioner Bonang Mgwenya, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, retired divisional commissioner Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, retired major-general Ravichandran Pillay and several business figures linked to the contract.

The matter is expected to return to the Pretoria High Court on 9 November when proceedings in the R54 million software procurement case resume.

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