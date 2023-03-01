JUST IN: Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala report at ConCourt dismissed

Thapelo Lekabe

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has dismissed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bid to seek direct access to challenge the findings of the scathing Section 89 Phala Phala report.

Phala Phala report

Ramaphosa wanted direct access to the ConCourt to challenge the report’s findings, but the apex court ruled that “no case has been made out for exclusive jurisdiction or direct access”.

ALSO READ: Public Protector says it has completed Phala Phala investigation

This means the president will have to approach the high court to challenge the report’s adverse findings against him.

“The Constitutional Court has considered the application brought by way of exclusive jurisdiction or, alternatively, by way of direct access and the application to intervene.

“It has concluded that no cases has been made out for exclusive jurisdiction or direct access and the main application must be dismissed. Consequently, the application to intervene falls to be dismissed. The court has decided not to award costs,” read the judgment from the ConCourt.

Section 89 panel

An independent panel of experts, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, was appointed by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula last year to determine whether Ramaphosa has a case to answer over the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, in February 2020.

The three-member panel found that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer over claims of money laundering, kidnapping and corruption related to the robbery.

The report, which could have led to parliamentary impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa, was overwhelmingly rejected by a majority of ANC MPs, who voted against its adoption.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

NOW READ: Phala Phala secret ballot: ANC lawyer says there’s no evidence ANC MPs were bribed or influenced