Reasonable doubt? Defence continues to poke holes in Senzo Meyiwa crime scene evidence

A crime scene forensics expert testified she found no fingerprints on the door through which intruders allegedly entered the house and shot Senzo Meyiwa.

Slain soccer star Senzo Meyiwa can be seen in this 2015 file photo during the Afcon 2015 Qualifier match between South Africa and Congo at Peter Mokaba Stadium. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/ Gallo Images

State witness Lieutenant-Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo testified in court that no fingerprints were found on the kitchen door of the Vosloorus house where footballer Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.

On Wednesday, the crime scene forensics expert also admitted under cross-examination by the defence counsel at the North Gauteng High Court, in Pretoria, that a bullet projectile was never swabbed for DNA profiling.

The spotlight once again turned to the failure of the police to secure the crime scene and whether the ballistic evidence was “planted”.

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial: No bloodstains found on bullet projectile, witness tells court

The former Bafana Bafana captain and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was fatally shot in the chest during an alleged botched robbery at the home of his then-girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo’s mother, Ntombi, in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

From left, Zandile Khumalo, Senzo Meyiwa and Kelly Khumalo. Photos: Facebook, iStock and Gallo Images.

Khumalo’s sister, Zandile, Zandile’s then-boyfriend Longwe Twala and two of Meyiwa’s friends – Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala – who were visiting from KwaZulu-Natal, were present when two intruders allegedly entered the house.

Mshololo questioned Mhlahlo about the possibility of tampering with evidence when the first two police responders found singer Kelly’s police officer uncle Themba Khumalo at the house and rushed to the Botshelong Hospital before cordoning it off.

Mshololo: Were you told that there is a gentleman by the name of Themba Khumalo who remained on the scene and had house keys?

Mhlahlo: I was never told of that.

Mshololo: But such a person could remove or place things in the house? I am not saying you know Mr Themba Khumalo. I am saying if the person is left with the key, there is a possibility that person could tamper with the scene?

Mhlahlo: No comment on that.

Mshololo: Good answer.

Last week, the state indicated that it was going to call Kelly’s uncle to testify in court.

ALSO READ: Senzo Meyiwa trial: An unsecured crime scene, Kelly’s cop uncle and MaKhumalo with ‘that hat’

Why no fingerprints were taken

This week, Mhlahlo’s forensic colleague Thabo Mosia told the court that no fingerprints were taken from the door because – being the only entry point into the house – it had been used by several people.

On Wednesday, Mhlahlo provided detailed evidence of how the murder scene was processed from the time she arrived at about 9.10am the following morning up until she left at about 2.30pm.

🎥8 years since former⚽Orlando Pirates skipper & Bafana Bafana captain #SenzoMeyiwa was shot and killed, it is still unclear what transpired that evening. The #SenzoMeyiwaTrial has been filled with twists, turns & conflicting statements. Click the link: https://t.co/H90AP6gnpa pic.twitter.com/TTmiJyEYeW — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) August 18, 2023

Mshololo asked Mhlahlo whether any photographs were taken to show where she had checked for prints on the kitchen door.

“I would like to explain. When you arrive at a crime scene looking for fingerprints, you use a brush, you use a powder depending on how the surface is,” Mhlahlo replied.

“Before doing all of that there is touch light we use to look for fingerprints, then you powder your scene, then if there are no prints found you do not lift and if there are prints seen then you capture them. I can confirm that on that door there were no fingerprints.”

Meyiwa bullet mystery

Mshololo then raised the defence’s assertion that a bullet found at the Vosloorus was planted.

“So you discovered a bullet next to the door that was being used by a lot of people moving in and out?” Mshololo asked.

Mhlahlo replied: “Behind the glass jars, behind the door.”

Mshololo said Mosia had told the court that he inspected the same area and found no bullet.

“After Mosia left, the area was not closed and you came and found a bullet?” the defence advocate asked.

Cop could not find bullet because ‘it was planted’

Mshololo also reminded the court of the testimony of the first state witness and Kelly singer-songwriter sister, Zandile Gumede-Khumalo.

Zandile told the court in July that the area where the bullet was found was “clear and visible enough to even see a fly pass by”.

“I put it to you that the reason why Mr Mosia could not find the bullet is because it was planted by the people who were moving in and out the scene after he had left and before your arrival, because the scene was closed,” Mshololo said.

Meyiwa murder accused plead not guilty in rebooted trial

The five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They have all pleaded not guilty when the murder trial rebooted on 17 July when Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng took over from Tshifhiwa Maumela as presiding judge.

The trial continues.

She said they followed the bullet damage on the kitchen door of Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus which led them to where the bullet lay on the kitchen counter behind the glass jars.

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele questioned the officer who testified that she found the bullet head on the kitchen counter about why other officers who had visited the scene beforehand “had not noticed the bullet head”.

Meyiwa was shot and killed on October 26, 2014, when two intruders allegedly entered the house and demanded cellphones and money before a scuffle ensued during which the fatal shot was fired.

Under cross-examination from defence advocate Zandile Mshololo, Mhlahlo said she had dusted the door – through which intruders had allegedly entered the house and shot the Bafana Bafana captain – for prints.

The state has described the October 2014 shooting at the family home of Meyiwa’s girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, as a robbery gone wrong.

Previously, forensic officer Thabo Mosia told the court that no fingerprints were taken from the door because it had been used by various people.

On Wednesday, Mshololo asked Mhlahlo whether any photographs were taken to show where she had checked for prints

Mhlahlo replied: “I would like to explain. When you arrive at a crime scene looking for fingerprints, you use a brush, you use a powder depending on how the surface is.

“Before doing all of that there is touch light we use to look for fingerprints, then you powder your scene, then if there are no prints found you do not lift and if there are prints seen then you capture them. I can confirm that on that door there were no fingerprints.”

Mshololo reiterated the defence’s assertion that a bullet found at the Khumalo house in Vosloorus, Gauteng, was planted.

“So you discovered a bullet next to the door that was being used by a lot of people moving in and out?” Mshololo asked.

Mhlahlo replied: “Behind the glass jars, behind the door.”

Mshololo said Mosia had told the court that he inspected the same area and found no bullet.

“After Mosia left, the area was not closed and you came and found a bullet?” the defence advocate asked.

Mshololo also reminded the court what the first state witness, Zandile Khumalo, had told the court – that the area where the bullet was found was “clear and visible enough to even see a fly pass by”.

“I put it to you that the reason why Mr Mosia could not find the bullet is because it was planted by the people who were moving in and out the scene after he had left and before your arrival because the scene was closed,” Mshololo said.

The murder trial started from scratch on 17 July, with Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng replacing Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela after the latter was suspended for misconduct for failing to deliver judgments within a reasonable period.

The five people on trial — Mthobisi Mncube, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokozisi Maphisa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Fisokuhle Ntuli — have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.