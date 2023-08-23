Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence lawyer argues bullet was planted in Khumalo house

Mshololo said there was a man who remained on the scene after it was cordoned off and that the man had the house keys.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo in the Pretoria High Court during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa, 13 June 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Defence counsel Zandile Mshololo on Wednesday used her cross-examination of state witness Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo to point out that the crime scene may have been tampered with.

Mhlahlo took the stand at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday following the conclusion of her colleague Thabo Mosia’s cross-examination.

Mhlahlo told the court that when she arrived at Kelly Khumalo’s house, there were no police officers inside the house. She said Mosia and Captain Zwane were standing at the gate.

Securing crime scene

She said when securing a crime scene, police officers must cordon off the area with a tape to ensure no one enters. If it is a house and there are people inside, they will be told to step outside to make way for investigators.

Police officers must also guard the scene to ensure it is not tampered with.

Mshololo, however, took issue with the fact that the only door used to enter the house was not closed and marked as a no-go area despite it having a bullet hole.

“There is only one door in that house,” replied Mhlahlo. “I don’t understand how the investigation will be done with a closed door.”

Everyone who went in and out of the house used that door – a fact Mshololo said raised suspicions on the possibility the crime scene may have been tampered with.

“So you discovered a bullet where everyone was moving in and out? asked Mshololo.

“That area was not closed and when you came you discovered a bullet.”

Bullet planted

Mshololo said it was suspicious that Mhlahlo found a bullet in the same area that Mosia had checked but did not find it.

“There reason Mr Mosia did not find the bullet is because it was not there. It was planted by people moving in and out after he [Mosia] left and before you arrived,” said Mshololo.

“If I hadn’t followed trajectory and moved the jars, I also wouldn’t have found bullet. I won’t be able to speak about what happened before I arrived. I have no evidence the bullet was planted there,” said Mhlahlo.

Mshololo said there was a man who remained on the scene after it was cordoned off and that the man had the house keys.

“I am saying if the person is left with the key, there is a possibility that person could tamper with the scene,” she said, a statement Mhlahlo refused to comment on.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was fatally shot by what the state alleges were armed intruders at the Vosloorus family home of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, on 26 October 2014.