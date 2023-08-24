Daily news update: Tshwane school explosion, Meyiwa crime scene tampered, Brics drama

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s daily news update: As the Senzo Meyiwa trial continues, the court hears the crime scene may have been tampered with.

Meanwhile, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly refused to get off plane if not met personally by Ramaphosa, and two people were killed in another gas explosion.

From cold and windy conditions in some parts of SA to extreme sunburn risk in others, here’s what to expect from the weather today.

Senzo Meyiwa trial

Defence counsel Zandile Mshololo on Wednesday used her cross-examination of state witness Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo to point out that the crime scene may have been tampered with.

Mhlahlo took the stand at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday following the conclusion of her colleague Thabo Mosia’s cross-examination.

Mhlahlo told the court that when she arrived at Kelly Khumalo’s house, there were no police officers inside the house.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo in the Pretoria High Court during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa, 13 June 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

She said Mosia and Captain Zwane were standing at the gate.

Brics: India’s PM refused to get off plane

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed an incident in which India Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly refused to disembark from his plane because President Cyril Ramaphosa was not at the airport to welcome him.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Photo: X/@DIRCO_ZA

Officials said a Cabinet minister was at the base to officially welcome the Indian prime minister, but he refused to get off the aircraft.

By contrast, President Cyril Ramaphosa had personally been on the tarmac to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping when he arrived on Monday night for the 15th Brics summit at the Sandton Convention centre.

Tshwane school explosion

Two workers have been killed in a gas explosion at the Zodwa Special School in Pretoria. Four others were also injured in the blast in Atteridgeville on Wednesday.

The blast happened in Atteridgeville on Wednesday. Photo: iStock

According to Tshwane’s emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, firefighters responded to the incident at about 10am.

“Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a collapsed structure of container classrooms that was on fire. They were informed that one person was still trapped in the burning containers.

Moon landing history made

In an unprecedented space voyage, India boldly ventured where no space programme had ever gone before – to the moon’s south pole.

Photo: ISRO – Indian Space Research Organisation

But this mission is about more than just planting a flag on lunar surface or establishing India as space power – it’s about scientific innovation.

The successful landing of lunar probe Chandrayaan-3 – boosted by a lander named Vikram, which means “mooncraft” in Sanskrit – was a moment reminiscent of the Apollo missions.

In other news today:

