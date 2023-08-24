Daily news update: Tshwane school explosion, Meyiwa crime scene tampered, Brics drama
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Daily news update. Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s daily news update: As the Senzo Meyiwa trial continues, the court hears the crime scene may have been tampered with.
Meanwhile, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly refused to get off plane if not met personally by Ramaphosa, and two people were killed in another gas explosion.
Daily news update: 24 August
From cold and windy conditions in some parts of SA to extreme sunburn risk in others, here’s what to expect from the weather today.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way. Here’s your easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Senzo Meyiwa trial
Defence counsel Zandile Mshololo on Wednesday used her cross-examination of state witness Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo to point out that the crime scene may have been tampered with.
Mhlahlo took the stand at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday following the conclusion of her colleague Thabo Mosia’s cross-examination.
Mhlahlo told the court that when she arrived at Kelly Khumalo’s house, there were no police officers inside the house.
She said Mosia and Captain Zwane were standing at the gate.
READ:
- – Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence lawyer argues bullet was planted in Khumalo house
- – Defence continues to poke holes in Senzo Meyiwa crime scene evidence
Brics: India’s PM refused to get off plane
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed an incident in which India Prime Minister Narendra Modi allegedly refused to disembark from his plane because President Cyril Ramaphosa was not at the airport to welcome him.
Officials said a Cabinet minister was at the base to officially welcome the Indian prime minister, but he refused to get off the aircraft.
By contrast, President Cyril Ramaphosa had personally been on the tarmac to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping when he arrived on Monday night for the 15th Brics summit at the Sandton Convention centre.
READ: Brics: India’s PM Modi allegedly refused to get off plane if not met by Ramaphosa
Tshwane school explosion
Two workers have been killed in a gas explosion at the Zodwa Special School in Pretoria. Four others were also injured in the blast in Atteridgeville on Wednesday.
According to Tshwane’s emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso, firefighters responded to the incident at about 10am.
“Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a collapsed structure of container classrooms that was on fire. They were informed that one person was still trapped in the burning containers.
READ: Two killed, four injured in explosion at Tshwane school
Moon landing history made
In an unprecedented space voyage, India boldly ventured where no space programme had ever gone before – to the moon’s south pole.
But this mission is about more than just planting a flag on lunar surface or establishing India as space power – it’s about scientific innovation.
The successful landing of lunar probe Chandrayaan-3 – boosted by a lander named Vikram, which means “mooncraft” in Sanskrit – was a moment reminiscent of the Apollo missions.
READ: Chandrayaan-3: India makes history with moon landing
In other news today:
- – Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on list of passengers on plane that crashed
- – Brics leaders agree to expand membership at summit
- – Pitch Black Afro released from prison after spending three years behind bars
- – Life is extremely hard for domestic workers: Here are some of their biggest challenges
- – Hawks search for scammer who defrauded Eskom of millions
Yesterday’s Daily News recap
READ: Justice for Deokaran, Derek Watts dies, Phala Phala ultimatum, Section 194
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android