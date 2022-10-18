Reserve Bank attaches ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s properties

Citizen Reporter

The Western Cape High Court has granted the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) an order to attach all assets linked to ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, accused of contravening SA foreign exchange regulations.

In court documents shared by the SARB, Jooste’s wife Ingrid, son Michael, Gary Harlow and Rian du Plessis are listed as respondents, as the trustees of Jooste family trust Silveroak.

Lanzerac Estate Investments, the Registrar of Deeds in Cape Town and Petrus Albertus Venter are also respondent.

Jooste and and others are accused of having contravened exchange control regulations.

The court on Tuesday authorised the SARB to serve the Notice of Attachment (dated 1 September 2022) to execute in accordance with the Silveroak Trust:

Art with a realisable value of R98.781,614

Other financial assets with a realisable value of R1.209.632,255

Loans receivable in the amount of R131.118,148

Identify all the movable goods described in the Silveroak Trust – Attachment Notice, to photograph the said goods and to draw an inventory thereof

The respondents were also directed to declare to the attorneys of the SARB in writing under oath, within five days of service of the court order, the whereabouts of all the assets which the Silveroak Trust acquired since it declared its assets in its audited financial statements in 2019 to date, including the current assets of the Silveroak Trust wherever they may be situated and to identify those assets with sufficient particularity.

The respondents are also interdicted from disposing or removing any of the assets, in order to enable the further attachment of such assets.

The SARB was also authorised to serve the Notices of Attachment (dated 1 September 2022) and enter the premises of Jooste at 143 Tenth Street, Voelklip, Hermanus, Western Cape.

Some of the properties attached:

A black Isuzu KB 300TDI 4×4 Double Cab pick-up valued at R81,200

A white Mercedes-Benz SL600 valued at R81,200

A green Land Rover Defender valued t R350,000

Personal effects declared by the Fourth Respondent (Jooste) as of December 2019 and confirmed in June 2021 which includes jewellery, paintings and firearms with a realisable value of R795,400.