Slain mayor: Farisani Foundation calls for further justice

The conviction of five people for the murder of Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke has been welcomed by the Dr Tshenuwani Farisani Development Foundation.

However, academic and ANC veteran Farisani says more still needs to be done by the courts and police to curb crimes, such as murder, in the province.

Awaiting justice

The foundation said it was still awaiting justice for the 2018 killings of two members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union, who worked at the Vhembe district municipality.

Ronald Mani and Timson Musetsho were municipal workers who protested against the municipality’s R300 million investment in now defunct VBS Mutual Bank, despite a National Treasury ban on public institutions such as municipalities from investing public funds into the bank.

They were murdered in their homes in Thohoyandou in 2018.

The killings were perceived by many as assassinations to silence them.

The case against their alleged killers is currently in its final phase at the Limpopo High Court in Thohoyandou.

“Until the murderers of these two comrades are convicted and sentenced for a long time behind bars, fear will continue to grip the people of Limpopo,” said Farisani.

Convicted for Maluleke’s murder

On Friday last week, the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane convicted Shumani Nemadodzi, 48, Avhatakali Isaac Mudau, 39, Wiseman Baloyi, 37, Tshianeo Munyai, 32, and Pfunzo Lidzebe, 33, for Maluleke’s murder.

They were found guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Maluleke died at his Xikundu home on 21 July 2022.

National Prosecuting Authority Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the court had “accepted the evidence of a key witness, who was found to have testified frankly and honestly, while implicating himself, all the accused persons and other unknown people in the commission of these offences”.

The accused remained in custody.