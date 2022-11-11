State to oppose bail in case of Engcobo mom accused of killing her four children

Citizen Reporter

The state intends to oppose the bail application of the Eastern Cape woman accused of killing her four children with a sledgehammer.

Mom arrested for allegedly killing her children

Nomboleko Simayile on Thursday appeared in the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court following her arrest on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old faces four counts of murder after she allegedly bludgeoned her four children to death with a sledgehammer in Mhlabubomvu in Engcobo.

It is alleged that on Wednesday morning, Simayile confessed to her father that she had killed her two boys and two girls, aged 11, 9, five and two.

The children had been sleeping with her in a rondavel at their homestead in the Tsalaba area in the district of Ngcobo, while her aged parents were sleeping in a separate flat within the same homestead.

The father then alerted his wife and summoned the community members after discovering the bodies his dead grandchildren.

Family stands by accused

Mthundezi Simayile, Nomboleko’s father and the children’s grandfather, believes that his daughter was not in the right frame of mind when she allegedly murdered her children.

He said the family stood by Nomboleko and would support her.

“We don’t blame her; there is something that triggered her.

“Women are often lied to about being loved by their partners and it reaches a point where they realise that they are not loved,” Simayile told Newzroom Afrika.

Court appearance

During her court appearance, Simayile was remanded in custody until her next appearance on 17 November 2022, where she is expected to apply for bail.

Prosecutor Lindelwa Totyi told the court that the matter is a Schedule 6 offence and the State intended to oppose bail.

