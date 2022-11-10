‘I want him locked up,’ say father of teen who died after being hit by speeding taxi

Kgomotso Phooko

The father of the 13-year-old who died in hospital after being hit by a speeding taxi about a month ago said he wants the driver locked up.

Fabian Sass is determined to go to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the Gauteng Department of Health to pursue justice for his son.

Fabian’s son Ethan Sass had been in ICU at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital until Tuesday night. He was then moved to the general ward, where he later died on Wednesday night.

Fabian said when they went to visit him on Tuesday night, they found that he had been moved to another ward by the doctor who said Ethan could now breathe on his own.

Ethan’s accident

Ethan was hit by a speeding taxi, in the Rea Vaya lane, while crossing the road in Coronationville after collecting water from a water truck.

The driver attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by community members who witnessed the accident.

When they inspected the taxi, they found him driving with an expired licence disc. The driver was taken to the Sophiatown police station, where he was immediately let go by the police.

When Sass went to the police station, he was told a case of reckless and negligent driving was opened.

According to Sass, the driver is still operating the same taxi as normal. He added that police never provided any update on the progress of the case while Ethan was in hospital.

On Thursday he went to the police station to get forms of identification so that the mortuary can release his son. While there he asked about the case.

“They told me they cannot arrest him. They said they will open a case of culpable homicide but said he won’t be arrested until they have enough evidence,” said Sass.

Speaking to The Citizen in October, Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said in cases of negligent driving, the driver will not be arrested unless they are drunk or if there are serious injuries. This was despite Ethan lying in an ICU bed in hospital.

“With reckless and negligent driving, the docket will be investigated and brought before court,” said Sello.

