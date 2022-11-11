Some suspected Stilfontein illegal miners have previous convictions of rape, culpable homicide 

Citizen Reporter

The bail hearing of two of the 21 suspected illegal miners arrested in Stilfontein, North West, last month is expected to resume on 21 November 2022.

Suspected illegal miners’ bail hearing

The accused, five South African citizens and 16 illegal foreign nationals, appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court this week.

The group faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of prohibited firearms, possession of ammunition and contravention of the immigration act.

They were arrested on 10 October, during a raid at a mine shaft in Stilfontein by law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks.

Previous criminal convictions

During their court appearance on Wednesday, accused number 21 was under cross-examination by the State prosecutor when the matter was adjourned.

The State is opposing his bail application owing to two convictions of rape and attempted murder in 2001.

Accused number 12 also has previous convictions that include assault, common robbery, escape from custody, contempt of court and murder. But he was convicted of culpable homicide and possession of drugs.

The man is expected to take the stand when the matter resumes in November, for the bail hearing.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said 20 of the accused sourced the services of one private attorney.

The remaining accused sourced his attorney, who was conducting cross-examination to secure bail for him.

“Accused 21, who was arrested at his home and currently applying for bail, is suspected of transporting food and goods to the illegal miners while on site. His vehicle was also seized,” Mamothame said in a statement on Friday.

He added the State was studying the docket’s preliminary charges and could not rule out the possibility of adding more charges.

All the suspects were remanded in custody until the next court appearance.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

