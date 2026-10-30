State expected to add another charge against Suliman Carrim

Carrim's bail application continues.

The state is expected to add another charge against controversial North West businessman Suliman Carrim.

The businessman was set to return to the Musina Regional Court to continue with his bail application. But before his appearance, the state added a charge of employing a foreigner whose status does not authorise their employment.

The Commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT) added Carrim as an accused in this matter on Wednesday, 21 October. This relates to two cases involving attempted theft of motor vehicles, fraud and uttering.

The cases emanate from an incident on 22 July 2026, when South African Police Service (Saps) members stationed at the Beitbridge border post in Musina intercepted two motor vehicles allegedly destined for Malawi.

Police arrested two suspects and charged them with attempted theft of motor vehicles, fraud and uttering.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicles were allegedly being transported from Mahikeng towards the Beitbridge border post for onward travel to Malawi,” said the Saps.

“It is alleged that arrangements had been made to obtain bank authorisation documents to facilitate the legal cross-border movement of the vehicles. However, the required authorisation was allegedly not provided, and fraudulent bank documents were subsequently arranged.

“The circumstances surrounding the alleged use of fraudulent documentation and the intended movement of the vehicles across the border form part of the ongoing investigation.”

The bank took over the two vehicles, which were still financed.

Carrim granted bail

On Wednesday, 28 October, the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted him bail of R100 000, after he successfully argued that he was not a flight risk.

In this case, police arrested him at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park while he was preparing to board a flight to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday, 15 October.

He faces a charge of failing to appear before the Madlanga commission after a criminal complaint was lodged against him over alleged contempt of court.

In July, the commission dismissed his application to indefinitely delay his testimony on medical grounds.

The commission’s evidence leaders opposed the application, challenging the credibility of Carrim’s claims, arguing that, despite asserting that he is medically incapacitated, Carrim had been leaving his medical facility for extended periods each day, reportedly up to eight hours.

One of his bail conditions was to make contact with the Madlanga commission for testimony. He reportedly has made that contact.