Five suspects in KwaNobuhle mass shooting appear in court

The case against five suspects accused of killing six people and wounding four others in KwaNobuhle township, Eastern Cape, has been postponed to Thursday.

Suspects’ first court appearance

The suspects, Mzolisi Nyiki, 28, Unathi Booi, 31, Sinethemba Mahlahla, 28, Lee Fortuin, 34, and Shafiek Jones, 21, made their first appearance before the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The case was postponed to give the accused time to consult with their lawyers.

The men are facing six counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder in connection with the mass shooting that took place on Tuesday evening in KwaNobuhle.

The incident is suspected to be drug related.

KwaNobuhle mass shooting

It is alleged three unknown men entered a yard in Mdledle Street and shot and killed six people, and further wounded four others. Two females were shot at the gate and the gunmen entered the house and shot eight more people. Six died on the scene.

The wounded, three men and one woman, were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said two victims were still in hospital, while the other two were discharged.

Arrests

The five suspects were arrested in KwaNobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp in the early hours of Thursday morning after police made a breakthrough in the case.

They were nabbed by a task team that comprised the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes, Provincial Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit and Anti-Gang Unit.

