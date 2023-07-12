Six people killed, four wounded in KwaNobuhle mass shooting

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

A mass shooting in KwaNobuhle township, Eastern Cape, has left six people dead and four wounded.

KwaNobuhle mass shooting

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at a house on Mdledle Street. According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, three unknown males entered the yard and opened fire at people who were on the property or near the house.

“It is alleged that at about 19:40, three unknown males entered the yard and opened fire at people who were in the property or near the house. Two females were shot at the gate. One succumbed to her injuries while the other sustained gunshot wounds.

“A further eight people were shot, leaving five dead (males) and three others injured. The total number of deceased persons is six (five males and one female) and four (three males and one female) injured,” said Naidu in a statement.

Motive for shooting under investigation

The names and ages of the victims are still to be ascertained and the wounded were taken to hospital.

Naidu added that the motive for the massacre is unknown at this stage.

“A case of murder (six counts) and attempted murder (four counts) is under investigation,” she said.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has instructed detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation to hunt down the perpetrators responsible for the mass shooting.

Mene has condemned the senseless killing and called on the community to assist police in tracing the suspects.

She has urged the team of investigators to track and trace the perpetrators in the quickest time possible.

“Such acts are cowardice and a blatant disregard for human life as well as the law. These criminals must not be allowed to roam our streets any longer hence, we are appealing to the community of KwaNobuhle to work with the police to bring justice to the deceased and the injured persons,” said Mene.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the victims or tracing their next of kin or any information relating to the suspects is asked to contact the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation, Detective Colonel Willie Mayi on 082 697 5914 or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111 or their nearest police station.

“Informers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence.”

