Police make breakthrough in KwaNobuhle murders, five suspects nabbed

Eastern Cape police have made a breakthrough in the investigation into the mass shooting in KwaNobuhle township that claimed the lives of six people and left four others wounded.

KwaNobuhle mass shooting

Five suspects, aged between 21 and 34, were arrested in KwaNobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspects are detained on charges of murder and attempted murder. They are expected to appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court soon.

It is alleged that on Tuesday evening, three unknown men entered a yard in Mdledle Street in KwaKobuhle and shot and killed six people, and further wounded four others. The incident is suspected to be drug related.

The shooting follows another one in the same area last Friday, in which three people were killed.

Task team

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene commended the task team assigned to speedily trace and arrest the suspects involved in the case.

The task team comprised the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes, Provincial Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit (NIU) and Anti-Gang Unit.

Mene hailed the breakthrough and commented: “The task team demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in apprehending the perpetrators responsible for these heinous murders and attempted murders.

“Their tireless efforts, perseverance and meticulous investigation resulted in the speedy apprehension. They have worked day and night since this incident, sacrificing their own comfort and safety, to ensure that the arrests bring solace to the families of the victims.”

