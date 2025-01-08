Teen appears in court for murder of police constable

The case against a 17-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting a 29-year-old police constable has been postponed for further investigations.

The Gelvandale teenager appeared in the Nerina Youth One Stop Justice Centre on Tuesday.

He faces charges of allegedly murdering 29-year-old South African Police Service (Saps) Constable Callan Andrews, who was attached to the Gelvandale Police Station.

Multiple charges

The youth faces charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The accused made his first court appearance this week, at which time he abandoned his bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the matter was remanded for assessment and preliminary inquiry.

“Following his second appearance, the matter was further remanded for 14 days, to allow for additional investigation, with the possibility of the accused being placed at the John X Merriman Child and Youth Care Centre.”

Murder

It is alleged that Andrew was murdered in December last year while on duty on Voisen Road in Katanga, Gelvandale in Gqeberha.

Tyali said during the incident, Andrews was allegedly attending to a complaint when the accused allegedly grabbed his service pistol and fatally wounded him.

“The police official was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was declared dead due to a bullet wound. The accused was apprehended on 4 January 2025, by the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks.

“The National Prosecuting Authority is committed to ensuring that justice is served, and will continue to work tirelessly with the Hawks to bring those responsible for Constable Andrews’ alleged murder to book,” Tyali said.

Police officer gets bail

Meanwhile, a police constable stationed at Johannesburg’s Park Station accused of killing a civilian with his service pistol was granted R5 000 bail.

Constable Tau Ledwaba appeared in the Protea Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

Ledwaba is accused of killing a 35-year-old man in Protea Glen on the Day of Goodwill, 26 December 2024.

The case was postponed to 26 February 2025 to allow for further investigation.

