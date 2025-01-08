Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

8 Jan 2025

11:03 am

Park Station police officer accused of murder granted bail

The police officer is accused of killing a 35-year-old man in Protea Glen on Reconciliation Day.

Park Station cop accused of murder grante bail

Constable Tau Ledwaba appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Picture: Gallo Images/ Frennie Shivambu

A police constable stationed at Johannesburg’s Park Station accused of killing a civilian with his service pistol has been granted R5 000 bail.

Constable Tau Ledwaba appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Ledwaba is accused of killing a 35-year-old man in Protea Glen on the Day of Goodwill, 26 December 2024.

Shooting

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping, the officer allegedly shot the man with his service pistol while in full police uniform.

“Witnesses allege that the deceased received a call to come outside while at home watching a soccer match with his brother.

“The caller who was in full police uniform allegedly shot and killed the deceased. Thereafter, fled the scene in a private car,” Suping said.

Suping said Ledwaba is facing a murder charge and his case was postponed to 26 February 2025 to allow for further investigation.

ALSO READ: Lusikisiki massacre: Police arrest eighth and ‘final’ suspect

Lusikisiki massacre

Meanwhile, the youngest and last of the eight suspects linked to the Lusikisiki massacre appeared in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court, in the Eastern Cape, on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, who abandoned his bail bid, is facing 19 counts of murder, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Vuma was arrested after an intense three-month manhunt at a bus station in Qonce in a bus heading to Cape Town.

This brings to eight the number of suspects that have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Accused

The accused — Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, — are facing multiple charges, including murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The two shooting incidents occurred on 28 September 2024 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village near the town of Lusikisiki, where 18 people were killed, and five others were injured.

A two-month-old baby was one of five people who survived the attack.

ALSO READ: SA man accused of using Bitcoin to fund terrorism seeks bail

Read more on these topics

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Murder Police shooting South African Police Service (SAPS)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Steenhuisen does not use the blue lights, says Zille
News FlySafair’s future up in the air: Bid to keep airline flying
Politics Jacob Zuma demands to be reinstated as an ANC member
Politics ‘A party only in name’: SACP could be embarrased if they go it alone
Opinion Bad governance costs lives

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES