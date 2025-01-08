Park Station police officer accused of murder granted bail

The police officer is accused of killing a 35-year-old man in Protea Glen on Reconciliation Day.

Constable Tau Ledwaba appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Picture: Gallo Images/ Frennie Shivambu

A police constable stationed at Johannesburg’s Park Station accused of killing a civilian with his service pistol has been granted R5 000 bail.

Constable Tau Ledwaba appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Ledwaba is accused of killing a 35-year-old man in Protea Glen on the Day of Goodwill, 26 December 2024.

Shooting

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping, the officer allegedly shot the man with his service pistol while in full police uniform.

“Witnesses allege that the deceased received a call to come outside while at home watching a soccer match with his brother.

“The caller who was in full police uniform allegedly shot and killed the deceased. Thereafter, fled the scene in a private car,” Suping said.

Suping said Ledwaba is facing a murder charge and his case was postponed to 26 February 2025 to allow for further investigation.

Lusikisiki massacre

Meanwhile, the youngest and last of the eight suspects linked to the Lusikisiki massacre appeared in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court, in the Eastern Cape, on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, who abandoned his bail bid, is facing 19 counts of murder, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Vuma was arrested after an intense three-month manhunt at a bus station in Qonce in a bus heading to Cape Town.

This brings to eight the number of suspects that have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Accused

The accused — Mzukisi Ndamase, 46, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25, Lwando Antony Abi, 33, Bonga Hintsa, 31, Zenande Paya, 38, and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36, — are facing multiple charges, including murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The two shooting incidents occurred on 28 September 2024 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village near the town of Lusikisiki, where 18 people were killed, and five others were injured.

A two-month-old baby was one of five people who survived the attack.

