R30m tax fraud trial of Eskom exec Hlakudi postponed after lawyer not given instructions

The trial of France Hlakudi, the former Eskom senior executive accused of tax fraud of up to R30 million, was on Monday postponed after the court heard that he had not provided written instructions to his attorney.

Trial postponed

The trial is expected to resume on Thursday.

“The postponement is to allow him to provide those written instructions. However, we do not foresee the trial continuing on the 16th,” said Sindisiwe Seboka, the spokesperson the NPA’s Independent Directorate (ID).

Seboka said another court date will be set.

“As the state, we have been prepared. We had begun with the trial in 2022,” said Seboka.

Tax fraud charges

Hlakudi faces tax fraud charges related to his personal tax affairs and that of three of his companies – Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation, Coxinel Chicken, and Bon Services Telecom.

The 44 fraud and tax evasion charges relate to funds Hlakudi and his companies received between 2015 and 2018.

The former Eskom executive has changed his legal representation a few times during the course of the trial. He then informed the court he would represent himself before a Legal Aid lawyer was appointed.

Kusile power station

Hlakudi also faces charges connected to the construction of the Kusile Power Station. The charges are for fraud, corruption and money laundering involving a contract worth R745 million.

He is charged alongside former Eskom group executive for the capital division, Abram Masango, businessman Maphoko Kgomoeswana, and Tubular Construction CEO Antonio Trindade.

Hlakudi is accused of receiving a R30 million bribe from Trindade.

In March 2022, Hlakudi failed to appear in court. This led to a warrant of arrest being issued against him and his bail of R300 000 being provisionally forfeited.

