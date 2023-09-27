N1 assault case: State still waiting for cellphone records and identity parade of VIP protection officers

The case was postponed to 9 November.

Eight VIP protection unit members appear at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The eight South African Police Service (Saps) VIP protection unit members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile will have new legal representation when the matter returns to court.

The suspended VIP protection officers made a brief appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday before Magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhasibe.

Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakameseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau, and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada are facing several charges.

These include traffic infringement, several charges of assault, malicious damage to property and the pointing of a firearm.

New lawyers

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the previous legal representation for the eight men have withdrawn their services.

“The previous lawyers withdrew their service and they now have a new lawyer. The investigations are ongoing.”

Identity parade

During court proceeding, prosecutor Elize le Roux said the state needed more time to conclude its investigations and also conduct an identity parade.

“There are still two cellphone records outstanding. We should be receiving that shortly. I’ve already made an arrangement for the conducting of the identity parade on the 18th of October. That date will be suitable for all parties…

“I just want to place on record that the accused are still masked, as they were on the previous occasion. At this stage, it’s by mutual agreement in view of the fact that the identity parade still needs to be conducted,” Le Roux said.

Arrest

The suspended VIP protection members are all currently out on R10 000 bail each.

The police officers were arrested for being caught on video beating civilians on the side of the N1 highway in July.

The widely circulated video on social media showed the police members – brandishing rifles and pistols – jumping out of a BMW X5 and attacking the occupants of a VW Polo.

The VIP protection officers can be seen dragging the passengers out of their car and then kicking them as they lay on the ground.

